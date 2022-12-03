Oscar In Overdrive, The Gender-Bender Question – Will Smith Again Makes The Scene

Column that chronicles conversations and events related to the Awards Circuit.

If you didn’t think the awards season was in full bloom by now, rest assured it is. With today’s particularly and predictably quirky New York Film Critics Circle winners, the Gotham Awards earlier this week, the Oscars basically confirming their 95th ceremony is striving to erase all last year’s mistakes, and the last of the potential contenders either sucking up all the oxygen out of their premieres – or Preparing to (that’s YOU Avatar (The Way of Water) There is no doubt that December is a busy month in town.

And none of this takes into account the endless number of screenings, Q&As and star-driven receptions attached to them in order to attract voters. While I’m writing, my Critics Choice ballot has just arrived. The return will take place on December 9, 2009. Before that, however This Critics Choice show on January 15, we have Monday night’s fifth annual Critics Choice Celebration of Black Cinema and Television at the Fairmont Century Plaza, where a slew of contenders will be honored including Angela Bassett, Danielle Deadwyler, Jonathan Majors, Brian Tyree Henry and more.

It follows the inaugural Celebration of Asian Pacific and second annual Celebration of Latino Cinema and Television Shows, both of which were held at the hotel that hosted the Academy’s 13th Governors Awards just two weekends earlier. That brought out what looked to me like a record number of Oscar hopefuls to schmooze during cocktail hour and dinner breaks with a wasp’s nest of AMPAS voters. This was a tradition that the Gov Awards had enjoyed until the pandemic. Now it appears to be. “Pandemic? What pandemic?” One studio exec I ran into the next day (at yet another Q&A event) cracked, “How did you like that super-spreader we were all at last night?” Fair enough, however, very few people reported that this happened.

Also back big is the tradition of high-profile stars lending their name and presence as filmmakers. “host” special screenings Oscar-hopeful movies, with a lot of them being at CAA. Cher was present Till,Kevin Bacon Apollo 13 director Ron Howard’s Thirteen Lives — There were only a few on the docket for this weekend. Lots All of them. The deadlines are fast approaching to vote for Critics Choice, Golden Globes, SAG, SAG and many other precursor events.

CATEGORY CONFUSION

Independent Spirit Awards and the Gothams had nominated nominees. I feel this was an unwise move to cut down their acting categories. They eliminated male and female gender separation by introducing Best Lead Performances and Best Supporting Performances. While the idea is admirable in principle, it has not been a success. The results are dismal, considering the number of exceptional work from both male and women actors that was left out. For instance, the Spirits have Eight — count ’em, eight — women up for lead and only two men (and hey, no Brendan Fraser is a crime). In Supporting there are seven male nominees, but only three females, in an incredible year with many contenders for the Supporting Actress award. According to my discussions with the Academy and BAFTA officials, there is no plan for them to take this route. The Oscars has only four acting categories to begin with, so cutting them in half would do nothing for the show’s ratings woes. It is possible to have as many categories. “actor” Or “actress” As much as possible in the title.

OSCAR WANTS TO DUTCH THE HEAT

In a meeting with a trade, Bill Kramer, the new CEO of AMPAS made this official. “all 23 categories will be presented live.” This was in response to last year’s disastrous decision to pre-record eight of those categories and roll them into the show later. It didn’t go down well, and the fact is the Academy had no intention of repeating it even if they didn’t say so in so many words (yes, it does have ABC’s feelings to consider). What’s AMPAS doing? hasn’t It will also present less-famous categories on air, not unlike its four acting contests. Kramer assures that everything will be “live,” Is that what it means? Is it just like the good old days – or does the Academy have somethIng a little craftier planned for the crafts presentations, something that wouldn’t offend people in They are all crafts. According to sources close to the planning, there is not much information available at the moment and that it is still in its early stages. Keep checking back.

THE WILL SMITH CONUNDRUM

Will Smith/Chris Rock controversy, another sticky issue from last year’s Oscars ceremony, remains a topic of debate. However, the Academy is determined to get it out of our minds and hopefully not be a conversation point at the March 12 ceremony. If his appearances at the Westwood Village premiere for his film, Will Smith are any indication, Smith seems to be getting back into the routine of walking the red carpet. Emancipation If anything, it was a sign.

Both he and his film are again front-and-center. Of course he has been banned from any Oscar ceremony for 10 years and had to resign from the Academy and certainly won’t be presenting Best Actress, the traditional spot for the previous year’s Best Actor winner. But at least one overly zealous Oscar-season pundit for another trade touted his belief in the movie’s and Smith’s chances at Oscar glory, suggesting that maybe AMPAS could reconsider the ban since should the film be nominated as Best Picture. Smith’s status as a producer is historic in an area where very few Black producers have won. How would you feel denying someone access to that level of achievement? — or so the pundit’s thinking goes. I doubt this scenario will come about because I highly doubt this film will land in either Best Picture or Best Actor (Robert Richardson’s cinematography, the sound work, makeup, all possibilities). The Academy was praying this movie would get positive reviews. doesn’t It will come to pass.