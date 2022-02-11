Original cast finally joins Chris Pratt

We’ve all seen this James Bond car chase scene before: You put 007 on a motorcycle and have the bad guys follow him around the narrow city streets of an exotic destination. It’s an action-packed sequence that you’ll want to revisit time and again. But what if instead of Bond, you have Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) on a bike? And what if the bad guys are carnivorous dinosaurs ravaging a city? That’s what you get from the first Jurassic World: Dominion trailer, which is out right now.

Oh, there’s also Alan Grant (Sam Neill), Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum), and Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) in Dominion. You know, the original Jurassic Park cast you’ve been dying to see in the reboot.

The Fallen Kingdom legacy

Before we get to the Jurassic World: Dominion first trailer, we’ll have to remember where we’re at. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom premiered in June 2018, advancing the story that the first movie in the Jurassic Park reboot kickstarted.

Without getting in the meat of it, we’ll remind you that some bad people wanted to auction off rescued dinosaurs that should have been transferred to a new sanctuary island. As is often the case with such plans, things went wrong and the dinosaurs escaped.

Jeff Goldblum actually had a cameo in Fallen Kingdom. He appeared in a few scenes warning about the dangers of dinosaurs. At the end of the movie, he said that the world is witnessing a new Jurassic Age, where humans and dinosaurs will coexist.

This sets up the events in Jurassic World: Dominion, which will explore this modern Jurassic Age. That’s how you get from having dinosaurs in a theme park to having dinosaurs chase you around the city.

And the movie will bring back Sam Neill and Laura Dern in the process, the Jurassic Park stars that fans have been dying to see in the reboot.

The first Jurassic World: Dominion trailer

Universal released the first trailer for the final movie in the Jurassic World trilogy on Thursday, and it includes plenty of action scenes. As you’ll see below, our heroes have many ferocious dangers to worry about. And, as I explained before, the dinosaurs are starting to take over the real world.

The dinosaur threat has left the park and entered the real world in Jurassic World: Dominion. That’s a fascinating premise for the third movie in the series.

The dinosaurs can roam the planet after the events in the first two movies. They’ll bread and repopulate all sorts of regions, putting the entire human race in danger. And some of these dinosaurs are getting bigger and bigger, as Malcolm puts it.

How will the protagonists save the world from the dinosaurs? The first trailer doesn’t explain that. All we know is that we’ve got a much bigger team to handle the threat.

Bryce Dallas Howard’s Claire is also back for the sequel. BD Wong’s Dr. Henry Wu and Omar Sy’s Barry Sembène are also returning. Together with Grant, Malcolm, and Sattler, they’ll all have to figure out a solution for the big dinosaur problem.

Jurassic World: Dominion has a release date set for June 10th, 2022. But you can watch the first trailer to get a taste of all the dinosaur action and the Jurassic Park reunion.