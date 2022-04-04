Oregon Police Seek Info on Phony ‘Movie Money’ Theft

$1 million worth of fake “movie money” was stolen from a car in Oregon last week.

The fake $10, $20, and $100 bills are marked as “For Motion Picture Use Only,” police said.

Police are warning local businesses about the potential circulation of counterfeit cash.

Police in Oregon on Friday said they are looking for information connected to the incident where someone stole $1 million of phony “movie money” from a car.

According to the Newport, Oregon Police Department, officers responded to the car break-in on Thursday.

The vehicle owner said that the robbers took the fake money “in $10, $20 and $100 denominations” and other items.

Police said that the prop money is marked with the words “For Motion Picture Use Only” and “Copy” on them to indicate that it is not real, but pointed out that it’s “similar to real US currency and similar prop/movie money has created issues for local businesses in the past.”

Authorities issued a warning to businesses and told them to properly identify any currency accepted at their establishment.

“Aside from the obvious print warning that the currency is for Motion Picture Use only, it will also feel different from authentic US currency,” police said.

Last year, law enforcement warned businesses in Florida about fake $20 bills that had “Movie Prop Use Only” on them, according to The Miami Herald.

“Merchants beware. Fake bills are circulating in the area,” Port St. Joe Police Department said in a statement last November.