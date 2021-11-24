Order Blocking New York Times Coverage of Project Veritas Stays in Place

A New York trial court judge on Tuesday declined to lift an order that temporarily prohibits The New York Times from publishing or pursuing certain documents related to the conservative group Project Veritas. The judge said at a hearing that he needed additional time to consider arguments and asked for additional briefs next week.

The outcome of the hearing leaves in place, for now, an order that The Times and national First Amendment advocates have denounced as a highly unusual instance of a court’s intruding on constitutional protections for journalists. Project Veritas has argued that the order does not amount to a major imposition.

Lawyers for The Times had hoped that their arguments would persuade the judge, Charles D. Wood of State Supreme Court in Westchester County, to lift the written order he issued last week.

“We’re disappointed that the order remains in place, but we welcomed the opportunity to address the court directly on the serious First Amendment concerns raised by a prior restraint,” Danielle Rhoades Ha, a Times spokeswoman, said in a statement.