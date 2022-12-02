Orange: The new black actor and former NFL player Brad William Henke is dead at 56

The entertainment industry has witnessed too many deaths in 2022, so it is no surprise that another celebrity has died. Brad William Henke was well known for his role in TV shows such as Orange is the New Black The Stand The actor, who also had a brief stint with the NFL, died. At the time of his death, the actor was 56 years old.

Brad William Henke was born in 1966 and died on Tuesday. TMZ The cause of the actor’s death as of this writing is unknown. Matt DelPiano (the manager of the late actor) has not shared further details but sent a heartfelt message to the outlet:

Brad was full of love and kindness. A very talented actor, he loved being a part of this community….and we loved him back. His wife and his entire family are in our thoughts.

Henke is most well-known for his work in film and television, but he rose to fame when the New York Giants drafted him in the NFL in 1989. He had previously played college football at Arizona, where he was a defensive lineman. Variety According to reports, he was a player in Super Bowl XXIV against San Francisco 49ers. He stayed with the NFL up until 1994 when he suffered injuries and had to retire. His first credit was via acting. IMDb(1996) film Mr. WrongThe event was headlined by Bill Pullman and Ellen DeGeneres.

He would appear in film over his entire career, but he became more prolific on television. His most recent appearance was in an episode “The Last Man Standing”. Law & Order: SVU This episode aired on 2022. His television credits date back to 1996 with multi-episode appearances on shows such as Nash Bridges, Nikki, California, Judging Amy, Dexter, October Road, Lost, Justified, The Bridge, Sneaky Pete, ManhuntYou can also find out more about our other services. Orange is the New Black The Stand. After DexterFor the next film, he collaborated with Michael C. Hall. Bliss: The Trouble with It.

In single episodes of Shows like, he also appears. ER, MacGyverIt is very memorably. Criminal MindsTo name a few, he is known for his roles in the following: Brad William Henke’s most prominent role is that of Desi Piscatella, the corrections officer at Litchfield Penitentiary on Netflix. Orange is the New Black. Henke played this role in more than 20 episodes between Seasons 4 & 5. Piscatella was part in the controversial Season 4 twist before being brought back for Season 5. Orange is the New Black It is widely regarded as one of the most original Netflix TV series.

Brad William Henke, his sporadically active social media presence was evident. Most recent Tweet In November, he suggested that he had plans to produce a TV show of his own. CinemaBlend’s thoughts and prayers go out to Henke’s loved ones, his friends, family, and colleagues in these difficult times.