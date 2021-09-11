Oprah Winfrey And Dolly Parton Controversial Interview Revealed!

Recently, a probing interview between Oprah Winfrey & Dolly Parton was rediscovered on Twitter. Winfrey’s interview style is shown in the clip. This has been under scrutiny. This interview was originally recorded in 2003 when Parton’s tribute album was released. Just because I’m a woman was released, and the topic turned to Parton’s reputation for getting plastic surgery. Parton is open about her decision, but many social media users have criticized Winfrey’s questioning.

Winfrey questions how Parton got his name. “defying age,” Parton jokes about how she’s “a cartoon”In response. “No, but you’ve been open about how you’ve had some work done, “Winfrey pushes on. “Some tucks and pulls and sucks, and I’ll have some more when I need ’em,” Parton continued and Winfrey, who expressed her incredulity at the idea, shared her thoughts on the matter. “I have a funny little thing I was telling the girls, all the girls that are singing on the tribute album, a lot of them are very young,” She explained. “I said ‘I was already into plastic surgery when they were still sleeping on plastic sheets.'”

It feels like oprah wants her to feel embarrassed but ms. dolly says it. “nope” pic.twitter.com/QuYnxx1fNT — keiajah (key-asia) 💛🌻🤎 (@keiajahhh) August 28, 2021

But the second portion of the interview was the most interesting. Winfrey began to question Parton’s mental health immediately after she spoke about her experience with plastic surgery. Parton joked that she was a “smart” person. “show dog” That required constant care, and she joked that her famous breasts needed to be maintained. “weapons of mass distraction.”Winfrey is interested “When you hit your 40s, I heard you went into a huge depression.”Parton, however, takes the question seriously and answered it with an equal measure of grace and honesty.

I searched for the rest. oprah dragged dolly’s mental state into it😐 pic.twitter.com/Z9XzbM8iwt — Liz (@datbitchliz) August 28, 2021

“That wasn’t ’cause I was 40, that’s just because I was fat and 40,” Parton replied. “I really had a lot of problems during that time, a lot of female problems. Just hormones and it just wasn’t just a depression thing. Just hanging around. But I’m ok now. It was one of the best things that ever happened to me because it made me take inventory. I’d never slowed up, I’ve been working since I was like 10 years old.”