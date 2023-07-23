Oppenheimer soundtrack: composers, tracklisting and listen online

Oppenheimer has finally arrived on our screens and that means the film’s soundtrack has also been released but who is its composer, what’s on the tracklist and where can fans listen?

In film, music has played an important role. Original score or songs can add the exact right amount of emotion to the scene. For Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, that is just as crucial as it is for the new Barbie movie, as its soundtrack needs to help the audience explore and understand the complex life of the father of the atomic bomb.

What is the composer of Oppenheimer’s soundtrack?

Ludwig Göransson is the composer behind Oppenheimer’s contemplative score.

This is the second time that Göransson has worked on a Christopher Nolan film as he also created the music for 2020’s Tenet.

The 38-year-old Sweden-born composer began composing music for film and TV in 2008 when he contributed additional music to the film Marley & Me.

Since then, Göransson has gone on to compose music for the likes of the Rocky spin-off Creed, Venom, Pixar’s Turning Red and Black Panther, for which he won an Oscar for Best Original Score.

In the world of TV, Göransson has also contributed music for the shows Community and New Girl as well as his Emmy Award-winning work on the Star Wars series, The Mandalorian.

Göransson has also worked as a traditional record producer for music artists including Childish Gambino, Adele, Rhianna, Justin Timberlake and Kendrick Lamar.

Before working with Ludwig Göransson, director Christopher Nolan had a long-running partnership with Hans Zimmer but the German composer, who worked on Nolan's Batman trilogy, Inception, Interstellar and Dunkirk,

Oppenheimer tracklist

Ludwig Göransson’s soundtrack for Oppenheimer consists of 24 tracks, the names and lengths of which are as follows:

Quantum Mechanics
Meeting Kitty
American Prometheus
Los Alamos
Fusion
Colonel Pash
Ground Zero
Trinity
What we have done
Power Is Not In The Shadows
Dr Hill
Kitty Comes To Testify
Oppenheimer

What to Listen To

Listen to the music You can listen to music on most major online streaming services.

You can find this album at Spotify, Apple Music or Amazon Music.

You can also purchase the soundtrack in MP3 form via digital retailers.

Currently, there is no physical release of the soundtrack on CDs or vinyls, though this may happen later.

Oppenheimer explodes into cinema screens on Friday, 21st July 2023.