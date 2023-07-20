Oppenheimer review: Strap in for the first two-thirds – it is an explosive blaze of brilliance

OPPENHEIMER

(15) 180mins

★★★★☆

THERE are moments in Christopher Nolan’s epic ode to the genius physicist where you can’t believe what you are seeing.

Much of the cinematography, by Hoyte van Hoytema, is quite simply breathtaking.

2 Oppenheimer’s cinematography is breathtaking, and the cast simply doesn’t miss a beat Credit: Universal Pictures

2 The only downside is how long the final hour of the film feels – but the rest is a spectacle to behold Credit: Universal Pictures

The performances are Oscar-worthy and the dialogue so full of energy and life you can hardly keep up.

Cillian Murphy, as J. Robert Oppenheimer, doesn’t miss a beat.

Neither do his fellow cast members.

The untold story is almost sprayed on to the big screen with such vigour, sound and colour you barely want to blink.

While both disturbing and moving, it goes at a rate of knots for the first two hours.

It was shot with IMAX 70mm cameras, and with zero CGI, but there are plenty of moments that make you mouth ‘How did he do that?’ in awe.

There is, however, one problem: Pesky Mr Time.

Because, my God, this film is long. Overlong.

While the first two hours are a spectacle to behold, the third is often like walking through treacle.

The pace slows down beyond recognition, with long legal meetings and political scrapping.

It’s almost like watching a different film.

And as a super fan of the fine actor that is Florence Pugh, it was slightly disappointing that pretty much every moment she spends on screen is topless.

But strap in for the first two-thirds of Oppenheimer – it is an explosive blaze of brilliance.