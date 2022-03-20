Opera Singers Perform Ukraine’s National Anthem in Lviv After Russian Missile Attack

To bring some joy and morale to Ukrainians living through the Russian attack on their own soil, a group of opera singers gathered in the center of Lviv, a city that was bombed only hours earlier, to perform the Ukrainian national anthem.

With lyrics like “thou art not dead, Ukraine,”The “State Anthem of Ukraine” has become a popular rally cry throughout the war-torn country.

Lviv is home to over 700,000. It lies close to the border of western Ukraine and Poland. This makes it a good choice for NATO territory.

Until Friday, Lviv had not yet been attacked since the beginning of the Russian siege on the country nearly four weeks ago.

Around 200,000 refugees fled to Lviv so far in search of safety and refugee status before crossing the border.

The lyrics were belted out by the opera singers just hours after Russian missiles hit the city on Friday. “As in Springtime melts the snow, so shall melt away the foe, And we shall be masters in our own home,”Spreading much-needed hope all over the world.