Online gamers are loving six brand new free games that they’ve just discovered.

GAMERS only now realise that there are six brand new online games available for free.

Steam, the digital distribution platform offers a fantastic offer. Techies are raving about the amazing freebies.

The PC gaming platform, which was first released in 2003, offers users thousands of new releases and upgrades.

The software’s twitter page says that six addictive new games will be available.

Zombbiolence

Review of the game reads as follows: “A rotten World, where despair and extreme Survival come together to stop the biggest plague of Zombies that has ever been seen.

Face them all to prevent the end of humanity.

Buy, upgrade and devise a plan to eliminate each one.

Riff

Riff has been described as a virtual-reality platform.

This tool allows you to build, publish and connect with other users in an ever-expanding social network.

Tides of Dominion

Tides of Dominion aims to be a quest on the sea.

Steam allows gamers to conquer islands, gather loot and upgrade their ship.

The game is described as challenging and involves a lot of naval dominance.

Quantum Rail

Quantum Rail takes you on a thrill-seeking adventure in the wild west, with sci-fi themes.

Cave Crawlers

It is an activity for one player per ten players. In this game, the players will use spells, weapons and special talents to overcome unique enemies and bosses found underground.

Yappie! Knockout

Steam says Yappie! The Knockout game allows 24 people to play simultaneously on 13 levels.

The review stated that “it’s now time to get your friends together and to use all your skills, including running, jumping and other athletic abilities, to win Yappie.”

Fans are eager to express their excitement and have shared the tweet with more than 19,000.

A Twitter user wrote “Awesome”.

Another user said, “I was able to download all the games using Steam Desktop App. Thanks.”

