Online dater loses it with match after they take 15 minutes to reply

Online dating isn’t easy to navigate for many people, with everyone’s expectations being different.

While some people respond quickly, others may take several days.

One guy was the latter as he failed to reply fast enough.

The two were messaging each other on Bumble, which allows females first to message.

The guy was not happy that his match took fifteen minutes to respond to him.

Reddit was used to reveal the fervent reaction of the man to the 15 minute wait.

He had written to her: “Do you live downtown,” and then gave her his Snapchat name.







It seems like after 15 minutes had gone by though, he thought that she was blowing him off, as he then told her: “Lol, you need to be a lot more attractive to waste my time, have a nice life.”

The girl was shocked as she replied to him: “Woah that was mean. Sorry I was in the shower.”

She then told him: “That hurt my feelings though, damn.”

The guy then replied: “Lol sorry,” as she told him: “I’m already insecure about my looks.”







He then told her he was “actually sorry” and then said: “Snap me and come over or don’t.

“Don’t mean that in a d**k way, just factual.”

However, the girl wasn’t having any of it as she told him: “This was just plain rude.

“Idk how you expect to get a woman that way.”

Eek! It seems like he is still looking for matches.

However, this is not the only story about dating that has made headlines this week.

The same chat-up line was used on two of his friends by a man who tried to date.

The lad, known as Shaun, wrote to the female matches: “This is hands down the nicest picture I’ve seen in my entire Hinge career.”

However, he was caught out as one girl replied: “You said this to my friend as well ahahahaha.”

