One Woman King Death I Can’t Stop Thinking About

Minor spoilers ahead for Viola Davis’ The Woman King.

Action movies are a classic genre in cinema. Many audiences love to see epic battles unfold on the big screen. The latest of these movies is Gina Prince-Bythewood’sThe Woman KingViola Davis stars as Viola in the movie titled Badass and scarred West African general In the 1820s. Nanisca, her character, leads an All-female warrior team called the Agojie They have some amazing fight sequences during the 135-minute duration. And there’s one Women are the King death that I can’t stop thinking about.

The action The Woman King This movie is epic. The Agojie badass team works together in a way that is both beautiful as well as brutal. Perhaps the movie’s biggest scene stealer is Lashana Lynch, who fans know from other action-packed movies like Captain Marvel No Time to Lose. On top of being the new movie’s primary comedic relief, she’s also deadly in action sequences. She was particularly horrified at the beginning battle and when she killed a man using her nails.

The opening battle of The Woman KingThe Agojie ambush Oyo Empire soldiers to rescue their captives. During this thrilling sequence, Lashana Lynch’s Izogie is shown dispatching a number of enemies. She eventually knocks down a soldier and then kills him with her sharpened nails. Although there are many violence scenes and deaths in the Gina Prince-Bythewood movie we still remember this scene. Since the world premiere I have attended Toronto International Film Festival

Despite the brutality of The Woman KingThe movie was given a PG-13 rating thanks to clever editing. Strong opening weekend box office performance . While we don’t actually see Izogie’s nails meet her victim’s eyes, the noise of that action is enough to turn one’s stomach.

While seeing nails as a weapon is an inherently feminist form of fighting on the big screen, it turns out that it wasn’t an invention by The Woman King writer Dana Stevens; it’s actually based on fact. Our very own Gina Prince-Bythewood, Director, recently appeared on our show ReelBlend Podcast, where she explained the history behind this visceral moment in violence.

Because of the research, the nails were also exciting. They really did do that. This was their weapon, along with the palm oil that they used to grease their bodies so they couldn’t be gripped by their enemies. That kind of stuff is what differentiated these women from other warriors that you’ve seen.

It is part of what makes the Agojie so special. The Woman King such a fun theatrical ride, with the audience getting to truly immerse itself in that group’s way of life and war. It was clear from the first battle that this group of warriors were a bad bunch. I was intrigued to find out how this special group works.

Lashana Lynch is a rising action star. She recently reprised her role. Captain MarvelPart in a A small, but exciting part of Doctor Strange 2 She was also Captain Marvel. Then there’s her acclaimed performance as Nomi The new 007 in No Time to Lose She also did some more stunt work and action in the city of.