One Tree Hill’s James Lafferty & Bryan Greenberg Are Reunited

The boys of Tree Hill, North Carolina are officially all grown up!

James Lafferty—One Tree Hill‘s tough yet secretly sweet Nathan Scott—posted a photo with former co-star Bryan Greenberg, a.k.a. Jake Jagielski, and their partners, Alexandra Park and Jamie Chung, on Instagram on Tuesday, Nov. 16.

The actors, as well as their friends and family, shared a delicious-looking New Zealand-inspired outdoor brunch hosted by Chung.

Perhaps they were celebrating the past year’s major milestones. In September, Lafferty and Park announced that they had gotten engaged and even floated the idea of fellow One Tree Hill star Stephen Colletti officiating their wedding (although he didn’t seem too sure about the idea). Meanwhile, Greenberg and Chung, who got married back in 2015, recently welcomed twin boys.

“Thank you @tastenewzealand and @jamiejchung for a very tasty brunch the other day,” Lafferty captioned the post. “Next stop, New Zealand. Some day. Hopefully soon.”

Greenberg appeared ready for the adventure, commenting, “just say the word homie.” Chung responded to the post with a bunch of heart emojis.