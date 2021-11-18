One Tree Hill’s James Lafferty & Bryan Greenberg Are Reunited

One Tree Hill's James Lafferty & Bryan Greenberg Are Reunited
By Tom O'Brien
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

The boys of Tree Hill, North Carolina are officially all grown up! 

James LaffertyOne Tree Hills tough yet secretly sweet Nathan Scott—posted a photo with former co-star Bryan Greenberg, a.k.a. Jake Jagielski, and their partners, Alexandra Park and Jamie Chung, on Instagram on Tuesday, Nov. 16. 

The actors, as well as their friends and family, shared a delicious-looking New Zealand-inspired outdoor brunch hosted by Chung. 

Perhaps they were celebrating the past year’s major milestones. In September, Lafferty and Park announced that they had gotten engaged and even floated the idea of fellow One Tree Hill star Stephen Colletti officiating their wedding (although he didn’t seem too sure about the idea). Meanwhile, Greenberg and Chung, who got married back in 2015, recently welcomed twin boys.

“Thank you @tastenewzealand and @jamiejchung for a very tasty brunch the other day,” Lafferty captioned the post. “Next stop, New Zealand. Some day. Hopefully soon.” 

Greenberg appeared ready for the adventure, commenting, “just say the word homie.” Chung responded to the post with a bunch of heart emojis. 

Latest News

Previous articleIowa Man Is Convicted of Killing Man Out of Jealousy Over ‘Love Triangle’

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact