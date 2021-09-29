One Thing You Shouldn’t Do Before Getting In A Hot Tub

After an intense sweat sesh, it’s best to avoid a soak in the hot tub. While you may think this is crazy considering hot tub soaking has the ability to relax tight muscles and decrease pain, it is not. Healthline shares that soaking in a hot tub before a workout is better, as it can loosen the muscles up and reduce the risk of injury.

Liz Letchford, MSA, ATC, an athlete trainer and injury-prevention expert, says that hot tubs after workouts are not as effective for muscle recovery. She tells POPSUGAR. that “Being in a warm environment or otherwise applying heat to your body after exercise can decrease your body’s ability to attain parasympathetic activation in order to recover effectively.”

According to the Jacuzzi company, which has been in business for over 60 years, it is not advised to get in a hot tub immediately after a workout. Olympian Jo Pavey agrees, sharing with Runner’s World that “”Hot baths, on the other hand, promote blood flow to the muscles by dilating blood vessels — this is not what you want immediately after exercise.”

Pavey recommends that you wait a few days before you soak in a hot bathtub. This is because after the acute pain has subsided, the hot water can stimulate more circulation which aids healing.