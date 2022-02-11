One of the people who could replace Cressida Dick has a similarly NSFW name

Dame Cressida Dick might have left her role as Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, but it might not be long until someone fills the position with a similarly NSFW name.

A number of figures have been thrown in the mix to succeed Dick after her resignation on Thursday evening – and it could be a case of Dick out, B.J in.

As the i reports, officer B. J. Harrington is one of the officers rumoured to be in contention with taking on the top job.

Harrington has served as Chief Constable of Essex Police since 2018 and started his career at the Met in 1990. He was awarded the Queen’s Police Medal in the 2022 New Year Honours list.





Judging by the jokes we were treated to following Dick’s resignation, we can only imagine the field day we’d see on social media if Harrington succeeded her.

Following her announcement, Dick is expected to stay on for a few weeks while the Met appoints a new commissioner.

Other officers in the frame for the top job include Neil Basu, who is the Met’s former head of counter-terrorism. As the most senior serving British officer of Asian heritage, he would become the Met’s first minority ethnic commissioner if he took on the role.

The British Transport Police Chief Constable, Lucy D’Orsi, assistant Commissioner and head of counter-terrorism within the Met, Matt Jukes, are also in contention.

Deputy Commissioner of the Met, Stephen House, and Assistant Commissioner for Professionalism, Helen Ball, are in the frame too.



Cressida Dick leaves the role after 5 years



Dick said it was with “huge sadness” that she made the decision to leave last ight, because “it is clear” that London Mayor Sadiq Khan “no longer has sufficient confidence in my leadership to continue”.

Dick, who had held the position since 2017, issued a statement via Scotland Yard which said: “It is with huge sadness that following contact with the Mayor of London today, it is clear that the Mayor no longer has sufficient confidence in my leadership to continue. He has left me no choice but to step aside as Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Service.

“At his request, I have agreed to stay on for a short period to ensure the stability of the Met and its leadership while arrangements are made for a transition to a new Commissioner.

“Undertaking this role as a servant of the people of London and the UK has been the greatest honour and privilege of my life.”

