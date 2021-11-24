One of the Most Popular Platforms for Escorts Is Flow Under Radar

Eros.com, one of the most well-known online platforms for escorts, is very popular.

Eros flew under the radar despite government regulation of targeted sex-work-adjacent platform platforms.

Insider spoke to sex workers about how they use the platform.

Loading You are about to load.

OnlyFans has made online sex more visible in the past year. For many in the field, however, OnlyFans’ policies which discourage in-person sex are troubling. Sex work makes it less attractive. Eros.com, which is little known by the media, has been the preferred platform for selling online sex to many sex workers.

Insider spoke with three sex workers who said that the site is preferable for its simplicity, discretion, and explained how it works.

Eros is an advertising platform that escorts use.

Eros is an online platform that allows sex workers to sell their services. However, unlike OnlyFans the company doesn’t handle worker transactions. Users can scroll through page after page of escorts who can cater to almost any niche interest imaginable — from the girlfriend experience to the edgier, kinkier part of the spectrum.

It lists listings for almost all 50 states as well as Canada and Italy. Eros is the homepage’s main category. It includes BDSM, Massage, Escorts and Massage. However, the website also offers a search function that lets you make more specific queries.

Many times, escorts will list their hourly rates on their website without stating the services they would provide. Sometimes they’ll personalize these — for example, “Unwind & Relax 2hr”Oder “The Jewels Experience 3hr” — and frequently they’ll include an overnight or traveling rate as well.

To purchase an ad on Eros, sex workers will need to enter their credit card details. However, Eros is not financially involved in transactions between clients and workers. Eros allows users to link to social media and encourages them to place banner ads linking to their Eros pages from other websites. They don’t offer the option to link directly to other websites. FromHowever, Eros profiles could contain potentially incriminating information.

For users, contacting an escort is free and simple, with the mode of communication left up to the discretion of the provider, oftentimes text or email.

Eros is popular amongst sex workers for its simplicity, discretion and customizability.









Stock_colors/Getty Images







Insider was told by two sex workers that they love Eros because of its simplicity and discretion. Insider heard from a Toronto-based escort that she used the name Ella Blaire to describe her professional identity. She joined OnlyFans during pandemic in order to keep existing clients connected and replace lost income. But she never felt comfortable posting explicit content on the internet so that she can do more in-person work. “prioritizes OnlyFans less and less.”

“Some people think in-person work is safer because there’s more discretion, because you’re not posting things online,”In an interview with Insider she shared her thoughts. “whereas some people think online is safer because you don’t have the risk of meeting unsafe clients.”

In order to protect their privacy, some sex workers blur their faces from public photos. In an effort to keep their clients safe, some use screening procedures. Blaire, for example, requires a valid ID and a reference from a previous provider. He also needs to have contact information and employment verification. Blaire is also required to be in good standing on P411, which is a platform that screens and verifies sex workers.

Justine*, a NYC-based escort, likes Eros and in-person escorting because she doesn’t have to use content strategies employed by OnlyFans influencers.

“It’s just a lot more work than the straight up ‘one hour for x amount of money,'”She said.

Eros and other platforms hosting sex workers operate within a complicated legal landscape

Eros, OnlyFans, as well as other platforms that offer content and ads from sex workers are subject to complex legal regulations. SESTA/FOSTA (Stop Enabling Sex Traffickers Act & Allow States and Victims of Fight Online Sex Trafficking Act) was established in the United States in 2018 to combat human trafficking. However, sex workers, as well as platforms hosting their ads, claim that the laws are harmful since they target safer online areas where sex worker can vet clients and make connections.

The law bans vague language “assisting”Oder “facilitating”website owners liable for human trafficking. It has been used to stop large-scale online sexwork platforms like Rentboy, Backpage?, and Craiglist personals.

Eros employs a strict ID verification process in an apparent effort to avoid legal action. They state clearly that they are doing so. “assume no responsibility or liability for any content on any of our websites.”They claim they have a zero tolerance policy regarding prostitution and illegal activities. Eros.com’s representative declined to comment on the article.

Eros calls itself the “The Other.” “Ultimate Guide to Escorts and Erotic Entertainment,”It is trademarked at bottom of page. This makes it clear that the site is not an escort AgencyIt is not a middle-man between the consumer and the provider. Eros’s success is inexplicable considering the loss of other similar websites.

Eros is a relatively unknown topic, with a few articles detailing its history. North Carolina headquarters attacked in raidBy the Department of Homeland Security 2017 (before SESTA/FOSTA). These 2017 articles show that Eros was associated with Bolma Star Services (based in Youngsville, North Carolina). However, the website lists a Luzern contact address.

A source close to Eros claims that the company was established in the Bay Area in late nineties. Its origins are in the BDSM community. According to a source, Eros was sold by its owners due to the US’s hostile legal climate that led eventually to SESTA/FOSTA. One source close to Eros said federal agents asked questions regarding the company’s finances and said they had been investigating Eros for about seven years leading up to the raid. Requests for comment were not received from the Departments of Justice and Homeland Security.

The raid took place as the company was going through transition following its sale to a European firm. According to the source the North Carolina company was contracted to provide customer service calls. The source stated that Eros was known for its ability to hire a diverse, often queer, team with empathy for the daily minutae of sexwork. Insider spoke to sex workers who claimed that the company has become much more opaque recently. Two escorts who spoke with Insider said that it was difficult to reach a real person over the phone.

Jared Trujillo of NYCLU (New York Civil Liberties Union), said that the increasingly mysterious approach could return to SESTA/FOSTA. “The reason people are saying that they’re hands off, that they’re just a platform doing whatever, they don’t want to be involved in anything, is because no one knows how broadly SESTA/FOSTA will be used,”He elaborated. “And no one wants to be that test case.”