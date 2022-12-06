“One of my most unique relationships”

John Travolta, one of the first actors who paid tribute to him, was John Travolta “Look Who’s Talking” Kirstie alley, co-star of the series, died Monday at age 71. Her daughters confirmed her death.

“Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had,” He wrote Instagram. “I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again.”

They co-starred together in comedy series that ran from 1989 to 1993. “Look Who’s Talking Now.” Both of them were members of Church of Scientology.

Ted Danson, who was Alley’s love interest on “Cheers,” Statement “I was on a plane today and did something I rarely do. I watched an old episode of ‘Cheers.’ It was the episode where Tom Berenger proposes to Kirstie, who keeps saying no, even though she desperately wants to say yes. Kirstie was truly brilliant in it. Her ability to play a woman on the verge of a nervous breakdown was both moving and hysterically funny. She made me laugh 30 years ago when she shot that scene, and she made me laugh today just as hard. As I got off the plane, I heard that Kirstie had died. I am so sad and so grateful for all the times she made me laugh. I send my love to her children. As they well know, their mother had a heart of gold. I will miss her.”

Kelsey Grammer, another her “Cheers” Leaders men were stated in a statement “I always believed grief for a public figure is a private matter, but I will say I loved her.”

Other “Cheers” Costars offered condolences as well: “Kirstie was a unique and wonderful person and friend. Her joy of being was boundless. We became friends almost instantly when she joined the cast of ‘Cheers,’” Rhea Perlman spoke. “She loved kids and my kids loved her too. We had sleepovers at her house, with treasure hunts that she created. She had massive Halloween and Easter parties, and invited the entire crew of the show, and their families. She wanted everyone to feel included. She loved her children deeply. I’ve never met anyone remotely like her. I feel so thankful to have known her. I’m going to miss her very, very much.”

It’s so sad. It’s so sad. God bless you, Kirstie Alley — John Ratzenberger (@Dratzenberger) December 6, 2022

Alley’s daughters True and Lillie Parker announced on Instagram After a long battle with unspecified cancer, their mother died.

“Our mother’s zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did.”

These are just a few of the many famous friends that mourned her death:

Jamie Lee Curtis, who played Alley’s rival on Ryan Murphy’s “Scream Queens,” Instagram writer, shared the photo. “I’ve just heard the sad news that Kirstie Alley has died.” The actress was remembered by her. “a great comic foil” And “a beautiful mama bear in her very real life.” Curtis agreed. “She helped me buy onesies for my family that year for Christmas. We agreed to disagree about some things but had a mutual respect and connection. Sad news.”

Valerie Bertinelli She also tweeted condolences to the family and expressed her sympathy on social media. “Oh Kirstie, Rest in Peace.”

Kristie Alley mourns the loss of a beautiful soul. It is sad, terrible news. Our thoughts and prayers are with her entire family. — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) December 6, 2022

It is a terrible loss to Kirstie Alley. She was a gloriously talented & unique actress and I am delighted I was able to work at her side on occasion. I felt welcome. She made me smile. Like so many others. To her family and friends, my sympathy. #RIP KirstieAlley — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) December 6, 2022

Kirstie alley was a friend and colleague that I met a number of years back as a guest on CHEERS.

It was only a part, but she loved me.

It was hilarious to see how she did everything and lots of fun watching her rehearsals.

RIP — Diedrich Bader (@bader_diedrich) December 6, 2022

Whether you agreed with her or not, Kirstie Alley was an undeniable talent who brought joy to many – through the screen and with her warm, hilarious spirit. RIP, luv. You were truly one-of-a-kind. https://t.co/czHvkjVpMw — Jackée Harry (@JackeeHarry) December 6, 2022