One Of Jim Bob And Michelle Duggar’s Kids May Get Engaged Very Soon

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar‘s family might be growing again! It looks like another courtship could be getting very serious, and wedding bells maybe soon. Recent hints have only fueled the speculation about one or more of the Duggar kids being in courtships.

Which of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s kids is currently courting?

As of right now, there are no known courtships in the Duggar family. No one has made any announcements about their relationship status lately. But there are plenty of rumours about courtships in the works. Jana Duggar is rumoured to be courting a man named Stephen Wissmann. Jeremiah Duggar is supposedly into Stephen’s sister Hannah. However, these are simply rumours, so it’s unclear what’s going on with the Duggars at the moment.

It’s worth noting that the entire Duggar family has been attempting to be a bit quieter than usual lately. As fans and critics know, Josh was arrested earlier this year, placing lots of negative attention on the rest of the family.

The most recent marriage, Jedidiah and Katey, was kept under wraps until their wedding day. While some information was leaked about their engagement, the Duggar family never announced until the pair was already married.





Jeremiah drops hints about possible courtship.

On Reddit, sleuths discovered that Jeremiah’s recently purchased plane is already for sale. There are several possible reasons for this. As we reported, some Duggar Snarks think that Jim Bob might have asked Jeremiah to sell the plane to help with all of Josh’s legal fees.

Other critics think that Jeremiah might be saving up for an engagement ring, a home for himself and his rumoured bride-to-be, or something else. One user jokes, “Maybe he’s buying a house. A newlywed house. I always start selling off aeroplanes and stuff when I’m getting ready to buy a house. 🙄”

Duggar Snarks often refer to Jim Bob as “boob.” In the comments section of the post, someone else chimes in, “Boob is blowing all their money on lawyer fees, so there’s no more ‘ newlywed house money’ for the rest of brood.”





So, do you think that Jeremiah Duggar will be the next of Jim Bob and Michelle’s kids to get engaged? Or do you think Jana or someone else could be next instead? Let us know in the comments section below.

For the latest Duggar family news, check back with TV Shows Ace.