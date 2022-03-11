One more major Doctor Strange 2 plot detail may have been leaked

Marvel’s release of the Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madnesstrailer at the Super Bowl. However massive that plot leak was, it was still there before Marvel started its extensive. Doctor Strange 2 reshoots. The trailer for the second trailer appears to be faithful to the storyline in the leaked trailer, even though the best parts may be hidden.

We noticed that the most important events occurred in the last act of Multiverse of Madness aren’t clearly outlined. The plot leak also did not reveal the Doctor Strange 2 events in great detail. Since the Super Bowl trailer, we’ve seen additional leaks that offered a few exciting details about the movie.

All that being said, here’s another. Multiverse of MadnessA plot leak might have revealed details about a key scene in the movie’s development. But before we can explore it, we’ll remind you that There might be spoilers!.

Wanda is the villain? Doctor Strange 2?

The big plot from last autumn seemed to confirm the various other theories. Doctor Strange 2There are rumors about a plot. Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) will be the show’s main villain, challenging Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and various other superheroes in the process.

This might sound like bad news to Wanda fans who can’t conceive seeing their favorite Avengers turn to the dark side. The signs are there for her descent into madness, and even villainy.

Wanda is both a bad and a good guy. WandaVision. While we understand her point of the story and why she reverted to creating her perfect happy world, it’s still the kind of behavior that other Avengers will certainly frown upon.

Doctor Strange 2Wanda will face the Avengers and Avengers variants of the multiverse in this first confrontation. That’s what the plot leak said. The Super Bowl trailer confirms all this. Wanda will be a villain for a part of the movie, and she’ll attack the Illuminati compound. That’s the headquarters of the superhero team that’s policing the multiverse. The team that Professor X, Patrick Stewart, leads.

These details are critical for the new Doctor Strange 2This plot leak focuses on the Illuminati as well as the battle against Wanda.

The new Doctor Strange 2Leakage of plot

We know from the previous leaks and the trailer that the primary Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) ends up arrested by Professor X’s group. Mordo (Chiwetel ejiofor), is one of the Illuminati. We also learn from the trailer, that Ultron sentries are protecting the prisoner. Separately, America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) is inside a glass cell.

(Final Cut). Before Doctor Strange can be killed by Mordo, sirens start to sound throughout the building. Professor Xavier tells the Illuminati members quickly to choose between returning to their universes, or staying to fight. pic.twitter.com/Xapz40dRb6 — Moth Culture (@Moth_Culture) March 9, 2022

That’s where the new Doctor Strange 2As seen above, plot leaks are possible. A Twitter userOther purported posters Multiverse of Madness details in the past explains how Wanda’s attack happens.

We know that Mordo and Strange will fight briefly, but they’ll get interrupted when Wanda attacks. That’s when Professor X will tell the Illuminati to either go back to their universes or stay and help fight Wanda.

This is an important plot point if it’s true. This tells us that the Illuminati are not from the same reality. And if that’s true, they’re representatives of their separate worlds. They have the ability to travel between realities and not get lost along the way.

Endgame’sTime travel enabled us to travel between reality at different points in the past. Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), did not intend to target particular realities.

The super-hero teams

The same leaker also posted another interesting fact about the movie. If the information below is accurate, then we’ll see a few exciting Easter eggs in that scene. Each Illuminati will get a chair with a distinctive emblem on the back. This is representative of the team that sent that particular envoy.

Each Illuminati member has an assigned chair with a distinct emblem on the back representing each individual’s team/group.

Captain Carter – (Avengers)

Reed Richards – (Fantastic 4)

Balder The Brave – (Asgardians)

Captain Marvel – (Star Force) pic.twitter.com/AcrfoXqcdM — Moth Culture (@Moth_Culture) March 9, 2022

We’ll have the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, Asgardians, and Star Force, according to this list. There are two names missing. Not to mention there’s no Professor X in there.

We’ll point out that the image showing Strange in front of a tribunal consisting of seven people is just fan art. It makes sense, but it’s not official. From the trailer, we know that there are six chairs within the room. Xavier could be in the middle, or on the seventh.

As with other Doctor Strange 2 plot leaks, we can’t verify any of this at this point. Multiverse of Madness premieres on May 6th, at which point we’ll learn if any of these leaks were accurate or not.