One Mom Supposes to Have a Man Try to Give Bug-Infested Furniture To Another Mother

One of the many TikTok accounts that regularly posts videos about pest extermination recently posted a video showing a client’s home. The disturbing footage showed the items infested by bugs.

The worst part was what the owner allegedly planned to do with it. In the clip, the exterminator stated that his client planned to donate all the bedbug-infested furniture, including a teddy bear, to unknowing and innocent people.

CLIENT WOULDN’T LISTEN

Weston Storey, also called @ExterminatorKing shared the Video. It has since become a viral sensation. He told people who thought about buying the furniture. “Throw that [expletive] in the parking lot.”

He also explained to them that they wouldn’t like these items in the home. Storey frequently advises his clients that they contact a dumpster company to remove infested items. However, according to the TikToker, this time, his client would not listen.

FOOTAGE THAT DISTURBS

Storey said that his client ignored him and decided to donate the furniture in order to allegedly claim a tax deduction. Storey’s visuals are not for the faint-hearted.

He pans around furniture pieces that clearly reveal bedbugs. He also explained that white spots indicate that bugs have shed their shells.

SELLING INFESTED ITEMS

The TikToker is also upset by the smaller spots. Storey explains that they are bedbug eggs. Storey called his client several times more and stated that he would talk to the responsible party.

In the video, he This is: “I’m gonna blast this place on everything. That’s a [expletive] terrible thing to do.”The exterminator spoke directly with the Daily Dot via email and shared that clients had attempted to sell infested objects in the past.

WARNING THE PUBLIC

Storey sent a message of caution to people who rely on donated goods. He explained that donating goods can be exempted from tax, which is why many people do it even though it might be dangerous.

He advised people to be careful with the items they get from Goodwill or the Salvation Army. Keep your stuff safe. Many places have stopped collecting furniture since bedbugs have made it impossible to store them. “a huge problem.”

REACTION ONLINE

The footage disturbed many netizens. One user This is: “Some people think poor people are not deserving of anything better and should appreciate anything. Thank you for not allowing this.”

Another person So calledTikToker “the hero we don’t deserve.”The exterminator rated the items in his video as a 7 out of 10 by the online community.

EDUCATING PEOPLE

People were appalled just thinking about what a 10 out of 10 would look like. Storey hopes his videos will educate people about bedbugs and just how hazardous and unhygienic they are.

This is: “A lot of people are just really uneducated about bedbugs and assume the issue isn’t that bad. Or they think a can of Raid will fix it.”