One man steals from his store 20 bags worth $5,000.

Police in Florida are searching for a man who went on a $5,000 shoplifting spree on Black Friday.

The man is seen tearing through the Burlington Coat Factory, Hialeah during the largest shopping day of the calendar. The man is quick to get into the shop and begins to browse the racks.

At first, he tries to hide the goods in a blanket, but when he runs out of room, he resorts to stuffing these looted goods down his pants.

The man then exits the store in a parade of purses, most of which he drags behind him on the ground. The video shows at least twenty designer bags.

In total, the man walked off with a holiday haul valued at over $5,000, according to police.

The Hialeah Police Department We are now asking anyone with information about the crime, or the suspect in the video to get in touch.

Because they weren’t alerted about this crime until Tuesday (four days after the fact), police only recently began working on it. These are not the only reasons why police took so long to investigate.

“He’s doing holiday shopping on the store’s dime and this is something we won’t tolerate,” Hialeah Police Sgt. Jose Torres said in a statement. “The Hialeah police department is actively working to stop these types of crimes.”

Anyone with any information, or anyone who recognises the man on the video is asked to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305-471-TIPS).

