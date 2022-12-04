One Man Remembers Tramping Water For 20 Hours after Falling from a Cruise Ship

After enduring water for more than 20 hours, the rescue of a 28 year-old cruise ship passenger who had fallen off was called a Thanksgiving miracle. Now he’s talking about his harrowing ordeal and says he believes he’s still here for a reason.

James Michael Grimes will share his remarkable story about survival after falling onboard Carnival’s cruise ship Valor.

“My worst fear is drowning and that was something I didn’t want to have to face,” He says it. “Good Morning America.” He doesn’t remember the events before he fell off the ship. He said he had a few drinks during the day but wasn’t inebriated.

Grimes stated that he only remembers being in the Gulf of Mexico when the cruise ships were gone.

“I can’t float myself, even when I’m trying to. So there had to be … the Lord was with me while I was out there because something was holding me up the whole time I was passed out,” He said.

Grimes walked on water for almost 20 hours. During that time, he battled sea animals.

Amazingly, Grimes was spotted by the Coast Guard 20 miles offshore of the Louisiana coast.

To get attention, he waved his socks about his head and was finally lifted to safety.

Grimes was able to survive the experience without any broken bones or scratches.

“The fall didn’t kill me, sea creatures didn’t kill me,” He said. “I felt like I was meant to get out of there.”