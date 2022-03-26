One in 16 Brits Infected With Covid As New Variant Sweeps Through Britain

One in 16 Brits Infected With Covid As New Variant Sweeps Through Britain
By Tom O'Brien
In
HealthLife StylePublic Health

After a week of rapid growth, COVID cases have returned to their January peak.

More than 4.2million people had the bug last week, the Office for National Statistics said — close to the 4.3million record two months ago.

I would advocate getting your first, second or third jab today — and for those offered a fourth, grab the opportunity, said Professor Naismith

2

I would advocate getting your first, second or third jab today — and for those offered a fourth, grab the opportunity, said Professor NaismithCredit to Alamy
Professor James Naismith, of Oxford University, said of the current spike in cases: 'This wave will burn out simply by infecting everyone who can be infected'

2

Professor James Naismith from Oxford University stated that the current spike of cases was due to “this wave” infecting all who are able.

It means one in every 16 people in England and Wales is infected ahead of ministers’ plans to scrap free testing next week.

It comes after the UK Health Security Agency found cases where old and new versions of Omicron — BA.1 and BA.2 — have combined to form a new variant.

Although the mutant may spread 10 per cent faster than current strains, scientists still study it.

Professor James Naismith, of Oxford University, said of the current spike in cases: “This wave will burn out simply by infecting everyone who can be infected.

Family devastated after being forced to cancel dream holiday over new Covid rule
Everything to know about Covid testing ahead of major rule change next week

“It is pressuring the health service, but vaccination, treatments and the less severe nature of Omicron mean that, for the vast majority, this will not be life-threatening.”

He said: “I would advocate getting your first, second or third jab today — and for those offered a fourth, grab the opportunity.”

According to the ONS, 330,000 people now contract the coronavirus daily.

Critics of government urged ministers to not drop public testing for next week.

Lib Dem MP Layla Moran said: “Cases and hospitalisations are already rising and we are yet to see the impact that scrapping free tests will have on infection rates.

“Free testing is one of the most effective protections against this virus.”

Study after study showed that Covid patients are twice more likely to die than those who have not been treated for the disease and four times as likely to require intensive care if they also catch the flu.

Shocking moment terror attack explosion rocks Saudi Arabian GP near circuit
Family devastated after being forced to cancel dream holiday over new Covid rule

According to scientists, hospitals should be able to test for both insects and viruses.

Dr Kenneth Baillie from the University of Edinburgh said: “Flu is going to come back, so the risk we found is a very real one for next winter and maybe before.”

Latest News

Previous articleSue Naegle resigns from Annapurna, nearly 6 years after she was Chief Content Officer
Next articlePutin Says He’s a Victim of Cancel Culture, Compares Himself to J.K. Rowling

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact