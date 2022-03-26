One in 16 Brits Infected With Covid As New Variant Sweeps Through Britain

After a week of rapid growth, COVID cases have returned to their January peak.

More than 4.2million people had the bug last week, the Office for National Statistics said — close to the 4.3million record two months ago.

More than 4.2million people had the bug last week, the Office for National Statistics said — close to the 4.3million record two months ago.

It means one in every 16 people in England and Wales is infected ahead of ministers’ plans to scrap free testing next week.

It comes after the UK Health Security Agency found cases where old and new versions of Omicron — BA.1 and BA.2 — have combined to form a new variant.

Although the mutant may spread 10 per cent faster than current strains, scientists still study it.

Professor James Naismith, of Oxford University, said of the current spike in cases: “This wave will burn out simply by infecting everyone who can be infected.

“It is pressuring the health service, but vaccination, treatments and the less severe nature of Omicron mean that, for the vast majority, this will not be life-threatening.”

He said: “I would advocate getting your first, second or third jab today — and for those offered a fourth, grab the opportunity.”

According to the ONS, 330,000 people now contract the coronavirus daily.

Critics of government urged ministers to not drop public testing for next week.

Lib Dem MP Layla Moran said: “Cases and hospitalisations are already rising and we are yet to see the impact that scrapping free tests will have on infection rates.

“Free testing is one of the most effective protections against this virus.”

Study after study showed that Covid patients are twice more likely to die than those who have not been treated for the disease and four times as likely to require intensive care if they also catch the flu.

According to scientists, hospitals should be able to test for both insects and viruses.

Dr Kenneth Baillie from the University of Edinburgh said: “Flu is going to come back, so the risk we found is a very real one for next winter and maybe before.”