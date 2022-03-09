One family from Ukraine was murdered. We need to see that photo.

The New York Times published Monday’s front-page story on Monday. A photo of a mother and her two childrenDead on the streets in Irpin, Kyiv. It’s terrifying and unimaginably sad. It’s also essential to our understanding of what’s going on in Ukraine.

In the photo, Ukrainian soldiers work to try to save a man, identified as a friend of the family, who lay beside them. They were trying to escape Irpin when they were hit with a mortar.

It is now, more than ever before, that we should be grateful to have the chance to see it. Lynsey Adario, a journalist, took the photograph and wrote about it. The following description appears in the story “Their luggage, a blue roller suitcase and some backpacks, was scattered about, along with a green carrying case for a small dog that was barking.”

The Times photo is heartbreaking. It is also important

We see three of the four faces. It is so horrifying that it almost seems unbelievable.

As awful as it is to see this, it’s those backpacks and bags that ground the scene in reality. Each parent has seen their child struggle to carry a backpack across their shoulders as they went off to school. Seeing the same item in a vastly different context is, among all the other adjectives you can think of, heartbreaking.

It’s also important. It is important to be seen. It is a reminder of the atrocities happening in Ukraine after Russia’s unprovoked invasion. Of course, Their cost. These are people— neighbors, friends, children — and they are dying.

If it takes a photo that is difficult to look at and difficult to process to pound that point home, to move this story beyond just the numbers, then so be it.

Seeing difficult images like these is a privilege of democracy

There is much debate about how much of this one should be exposed to. There is no pat answer; everyone’s level of tolerance is different. We do have the option to make this choice. This choice is not available to nearly anyone in Russia.

On Friday, Russia passed a law that makes publishing anything authorities consider false information – “fake news” in the parlance of a previous American presidential administration – punishable by fines and up to 15 years in prison.

The Russian authorities are not able to distinguish between fake news and truth. It is all about selling the need for a war to its citizens who are becoming increasingly disconnected from accurate reporting.

For instance, the law made it it illegal to refer to the war in Ukraine as, well, a war. “Special military operation”The preferred term is Media companies have adjusted their coverage to avoid exposing journalists to danger. CNN has announced it will cease broadcasting in Russia. Bloomberg News and BBC News temporarily suspended work in Russia by their journalists. (The deadline for reporting was Tuesday, BBC reversed its decision.) ABC and CBS have temporarily stopped broadcasting from Russia by their stations. The New York Times announced Tuesday it had ceased broadcasting from Russia. The journalists are being pulledFrom the country. The listContinue reading. Facebook was also banned in the country, further cutting off access to information.

This is a stark reminder of the importance of freedom and freedom for the press.

Donald Trump regularly attacked the media in a nonstop disinformation campaign to try to discredit journalists who didn’t show him what he considered proper fealty. This is perhaps the most dangerous example of the negative influence he has left behind.

American politicians are now constantly complaining about fake news. In most cases, it is just a sham. A few openly musesAbout getting rid of journalists who dare to report truthfully on them. The conservative strategy of attacking the media is not a sideshow. It’s right up there in the front.

What’s going on in Russia as it tries to justify its attack on Ukraine should be chilling to anyone who values freedom, no matter what their politics.

It’s probably too much to think that what’s going on there – and what isn’t going on; namely, independent reporting that is crucial to the health and survival of any country – will serve as a warning to the people here who need it most. It should.

Truth is the most important thing, regardless of how difficult, horrifying, or heartbreaking it may seem. Take a look at the New York Times photo of the backpacks. The faces are amazing. Everybody should see them. Even people – especially people – in Russia. This is not going to happen.

The truth hurts. That’s why it’s so important.