THE BEST Airlines in the World have been revealed…and one UK-based artist made the cut.

Research carried out by Skytrax, a company that rates air TransportThe world’s top airlines were revealed at an event held in Paris This week’s earlier.

Best airlines of the World revealed

The performance of 325 major airlines from September 2022 to May 2023.

In the rankings, Singapore Airlines took the top spot, scoring highly for its First Class cabin.

Meanwhile, Qatar Airways has fallen to the second position from its previous number-one ranking.

Qatar won another award despite losing its place for the best Business Class offering.

All Nippon Airways of Japan, ranked third, was also called the “cleanest airline in the world” by judges.

Kuwait Airways, Air France and Turkish Airlines also made the list of the 10 best airlines, as did Emirates.

British Airways is the sole UK carrier on the list.

The UK’s national carrier finished 18th, down seven places since the previous year.

Edward Plaisted of Skytrax said: “It is a fabulous achievement for Singapore Airlines to achieve this World’s Best Airline title for 2023.

“Singapore Airlines achieved excellent results in many of the award categories, with the highlight being recognition of their First Class cabin as the World’s Best First Class.

We congratulate Singapore Airlines for this great success, which will be an inspiration to many. Enjoy the Pride of Your Own Language “We are pleased with the satisfaction of our airline staff and management.”

