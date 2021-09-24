Once Again Hugh Jackman Throws Shade At Ryan Reynolds

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds are the best of frenemies. Both men often engage in sex on social media. The most recent hit comes from Jackman, who evoked Reynolds’ wife Blake Lively in the process. Here’s what he said.

Loving Rivals

Reynolds and Jackman go back years. The two starred in the widely reviled X-Men Origins: Wolverine, where Reynolds played Deadpool for the first time. By the time that character got his own film, 2018’s Deadpool, Reynolds had included multiple jokes at Jackman’s expense. Part of the film’s climax revealed that a Jackman mask hid beneath Deadpool’s mask. The jokes continued in Deadpool 2.

Sorry, Not Sorry

The latest shot comes from Jackman. Jackman posted an unsponsored tweet to Twitter stating that he and Deborra Lee Furness love Betty Buzz. Jackman credits Lively for inventing the mixed drink brand. Jackman calls Lively “one of a kind” and says she’s “sunshine seven days a week.”

The jokey insult comes at the end of the video. Jackman says Lively is “a saint… for marrying that man.” He adds a cheeky “sorry, not sorry.” Shots have officially been fired.

These two are destined to feud forever. They’ve called the rivalry off a few times, yet the hate still flies. However, it’s all in good fun, and I have even used the rivalry to raise money for charity.

Reynolds Would Agree

What’s funny about one, in particular, is Reynolds would probably agree with Jackman. He is a massive fan of Lively and has never hidden it. In a touching mother’s day post, he wrote, “you’re the heart and soul of every moment this family shares.”

Words like this make some tabloid stories look utterly preposterous. There are many stories about the conflict between Reynolds, Lively. Lively seems to blame Reynolds for her career woes or dislike his quarantine jokes. Neither of these stories is true in the least. Thanks to their sense of humor, she and Reynolds get along so well, and Lively’s career is doing just fine.

Jackman and Reynolds can both agree that Lively’s a great actress. There’s a fan campaign going on to get Jackman into Deadpool 3, but only time will tell if this occurs. We are waiting with baited breath to see how Reynolds responds. It’s a question not of “if” but “when.”