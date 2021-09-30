On Twitter, artist J Balvin slammed the Latin Grammys.

Singer J Balvin has been pretty vocal over his upset with the Grammys, slamming the Recording Academy for ‘not valuing’ artists.

Balvin shared his thoughts on Twitter.

J Balvin calls out the Grammys

J Balvin is not happy with the Latin Grammys.

Via a Twitter post, the 36-year-old shared: “The Grammys don’t value us, but they need us. It is my opinion and nothing against the other genres because they deserve all the respect. But the trick is already boring. We give them ratings but they don’t give us respect P.S. I’m nominated, so don’t come and tell me I’m hurt.”

It’s not completely clear why the singer feels this way and he is yet to expand on his point, but it’s evident that Balvin doesn’t feel respected.

He later went on to write [translated]: “Those with power in the genre, NONE SHOULD GO !! I mean everyone because all of us are a movement.”

It’s assumed that by ‘all of us’, Balvin is referring to fellow Latinx artists.

Did J Balvin get nominated for the 2021 Latin Grammys?

Nominations were announced on Tuesday (September 28th) and, as mentioned in Balvin’s tweet, the singer did get nominated for the 2021 Latin Grammys – three times!

Balvin was nominated for Song of the Year for Agua, Best Reggaeton Performance for Tu Veneno and Best Urban Song for Agua.

Agua was the lead single from The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run.

Who are the Latin Grammy nominees?

There are many artists who could win a Latin Grammy award in 2021.

Camilo and Juan Luis Guerra are nominated, as well as Rauw Alejandro (Marc Anthony), Marc Anthony and Paula Arenas.

Who are you rooting?

