On their very first conversation, my dad’s Kazakhstani girl told him he was in love with her. She wants to know everything about him.

90 DAY Fiancé UK is back for another series with seven long-distance couples all hoping to make their relationships work.

Assel, Robert’s girl friend is all about money in the new trailer of this show.

Described as ‘salt-of-the-Earth’, Robert, 45, from Scotland, is mesmerised by Assel, 35, from Kazakhstan.

The two met on an international dating website in late 2021 and the tradesman was instantly smitten – he even told Assel that he loved her during their very first video call!

With alarm bells ringing, Robert’s daughter is stunned to learn that despite the two being together for over 18 months Assel still hasn’t said she loves him back.

However, what Assel is keen to do is “improve” her fiancée by changing every little thing about him.

After she flies in so the two can discover if they’re actually compatible and can make their relationship work, Assel continues with her campaign to make Robert better.

To change her mind, the 35-yearold woman has to hide or discard many pieces of clothing.

Assel also strongly dislikes Robert’s eating habits, uncleanliness, and “old school ways”, determined to mould him into her perfect man.

As Assel and Robert prepare for their first holiday together, the world will watch to see if they can maintain their relationship.

In the other trailer, viewers meet fiery Tionne from Derby who is in an argument with David from Dominican Republic. David loves to salsa dance with girls.

She shouts at him: “Do you see how disrespectful you are, can you hear yourself!?”

While Cristian, 29, from Argentina, storms out of his belly-dancing girlfriend Rebekah’s performance.

“…Shoving her breasts into somebody’s face,” he comments after walking off.

90 Day Fiancé UK is available to stream from Sunday 16th July exclusively on Discovery+

