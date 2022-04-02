On Opening Day, ‘Morbius’ Takes $17 Million Off of the Box Office

On Opening Day, 'Morbius’ Takes $17 Million Off of the Box Office
By Tom O'Brien
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

Sony Pictures’ “Morbius”After a two-year delay, it finally arrived in theaters. The film earned $17.1 Million from 4,268 theaters on Friday. Sony has increased its weekend projections up to $38-41,000,000.

This would be close to the results that trackers had expected. “Morbius,”We had predicted that the start would be in the $40 million to $40 million range. However “Morbius”It is considerably cheaper than the other Marvel films that have been released by the studio, which had a budget of $75 million.

Denzel Washington Breaks Silence on Will Smith Oscars Slap: ‘Who Are We to Condemn?’

Although the break-even point for most businesses is lower than it should be, “Morbius”The film could face a tough box office battle over the next few weeks, based on both audience and critic reception. The film received a negative review from critics. 16% Rotten Tomatoes scoreThe reception from the audience is mixed. It received a C+ CinemaScore score, and a 67% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Paramount’s “The Lost City”It is currently in second place with $4.3million grossing Friday and an estimated second weekend total of $14.6million. It’s a decent hold for the Sandra Bullock/Channing Tatum romcom adventure, dropping 52% from its $31 million launch last weekend.

‘Morbius’ Post-Credits Scenes Explained: What’s Next?

Warner Bros./DC’s “The Batman”Third place is for $3.1 million. It continues its strong run, which saw an estimated $11million in its fifth weekend. With that result, Matt Reeves’ superhero film will reach the $350 million mark at the domestic box office on Monday.

Sony’s “Uncharted”And “Jujutsu Kaisen 0”Complete the top 5 “Uncharted”It earned an estimated $3.7million in its seventh weekend, bringing its domestic total to $139,000,000. “Jujutsu Kaisen 0,”This Sony movie, which Crunchyroll distributed through Sony, is now earning $2 million for an industry total of $31,000,000

Latest News

Previous articleBoy Falls from Florida’s ICON Park Ride Over Weight Limit. Reports

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact