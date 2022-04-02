On Opening Day, ‘Morbius’ Takes $17 Million Off of the Box Office

Sony Pictures’ “Morbius”After a two-year delay, it finally arrived in theaters. The film earned $17.1 Million from 4,268 theaters on Friday. Sony has increased its weekend projections up to $38-41,000,000.

This would be close to the results that trackers had expected. “Morbius,”We had predicted that the start would be in the $40 million to $40 million range. However “Morbius”It is considerably cheaper than the other Marvel films that have been released by the studio, which had a budget of $75 million.

Although the break-even point for most businesses is lower than it should be, “Morbius”The film could face a tough box office battle over the next few weeks, based on both audience and critic reception. The film received a negative review from critics. 16% Rotten Tomatoes scoreThe reception from the audience is mixed. It received a C+ CinemaScore score, and a 67% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Paramount’s “The Lost City”It is currently in second place with $4.3million grossing Friday and an estimated second weekend total of $14.6million. It’s a decent hold for the Sandra Bullock/Channing Tatum romcom adventure, dropping 52% from its $31 million launch last weekend.

Warner Bros./DC’s “The Batman”Third place is for $3.1 million. It continues its strong run, which saw an estimated $11million in its fifth weekend. With that result, Matt Reeves’ superhero film will reach the $350 million mark at the domestic box office on Monday.

Sony’s “Uncharted”And “Jujutsu Kaisen 0”Complete the top 5 “Uncharted”It earned an estimated $3.7million in its seventh weekend, bringing its domestic total to $139,000,000. “Jujutsu Kaisen 0,”This Sony movie, which Crunchyroll distributed through Sony, is now earning $2 million for an industry total of $31,000,000