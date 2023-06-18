On a staycation for foodies, you can enjoy seafood dinners, gin cocktails and coastal walks.

AS we pull into pretty Topsham high street and spot several pubs and a cute-looking tearoom, I turn to my partner Steve and say: “I’m starving!”

Which is just as well, because we’re in Devon for the Taste East Devon Festival, where every September local gastro pubs, restaurants, hotels and producers host special events, from wine tastings to behind-the-scenes tours.

6 We’re in Devon for the Taste East Devon Festival – pictured the yachting mecca of Salcombe

6 A restaurant is housed in a building dating back to the 18th century.

Top of the Pops

The Salutation Inn is the first place we visit in Topsham. This 18th-century property houses a hotel and restaurant, only a couple of miles from Exeter.

The huge bedroom has beautiful sash window seats with a fireplace, and an enormous bed.

Owners Tom and Amelia specialise in fish – The Salutation even has its own fish deli next door – and for dinner we tuck into the Seafood Supper tasting menu the restaurant is offering as part of the festival.

After a glass of local sparkling wine, we’re treated to Porlock Bay oysters, lobster and salmon tortellini, moules marinière and wild sea bass with clams from the county’s River Teign.

We finish with Devon clotted cream parfait – and a huge smile on our faces.

Yes, the five-course menu costs £80 each, but it’s the bar we now measure every fish dish against (nothing has quite hit the same high since, sadly).

Double rooms cost £128 B&B (Salutationtopsham.co.uk).

The next morning, after a breakfast of local sausages and bacon, we wander along the Goat Walk – which boasts amazing views of Topsham’s picture-perfect estuary out into the River Exe – before joining a guided tour of the kitchen gardens at The Pig-at Combe hotel in Honiton, 30 minutes’ drive away.

We will enjoy a variety of green vegetables, fragrant herbs, sweet fruits and flowers. The experience is completed with flatbreads baked in wood ovens, as well as refreshing elderflower cordial.

Tours cost £20 per person (Thepighotel.com/at-combe).

6 We had an enormous room with sash window and a stunning view.

Lyme Bay Winery offers wine and cheese classes not too far away.

We sip on a white, rosé, sparkling and a very drinkable pinot noir that goes down a treat with the goat’s cheese produced by Quicke’s just down the road.

Tastings cost £10 per person (Lymebaywinery.co.uk).

Vitamin Sea

Salcombe is located in south-west county.

It’s the perfect mix of pretty harbour and cute-as high street.

6 Whilst out shopping we visited homeware hot spot Bert & Buoy

After shopping at the original Jack Wills store, we browse homeware hot spots Bert & Buoy (Bertandbuoy.comLove The SeaFacebook.com/LovetheseasalcombeFind stunning coastal treasures by clicking here.

Salcombe Harbour Beach Club has a great view.

Opened in 2021, this sleek hotel has a chic spa and indoor pool and serves up a breakfast with its own (more delicious) take on a Maccy D’s sausage and egg muffin.

Plus there’s complimentary gin and tonic on arrival in your room and a takeaway coffee when you leave.

Double rooms cost from £259 B&B (Harbourhotels.co.uk).

Talking of G&Ts, the town is home to Salcombe Gin.

Before we get hands-on meeting Provident, its impressive copper still in the distillery, we’re welcomed with a refreshing glass of the company’s Start Point gin.

Then, once we’ve learned about the process and the botanicals, herbs and spices, we sip the limited-edition Voyager series that’s made with input from top chefs, including Paul Ainsworth.

A tour and tutored tasting costs £50 per person (Salcombegin.com).

Born To Rum

Turtley Corn Mill, 40 minutes in the inland direction, is where we will spend our last night.

The South Hams pub has two brand new lodges and six super-king-sized rooms, all of which are stylishly furnished (and include Alexa).

They serve up pub classics done brilliantly, like haddock and chips, £21, and the menu even tells you what boat the fish was caught on!

Come morning, after a stroll around the beautiful lake and a marvel at the peacocks (we’re lucky enough to see the peahens with their super-cute peachicks), we tuck into the most delicious full English.

Rooms cost from £170 (Turtleycornmill.com).

We manage to fit in one last tasting – this time at Hattiers Rum in Holbeton.

Philip, the owner of this rum-based range tells us about how he hand-sourced rums in Australia and Jamaica for his mouth-watering blend.

Sadly, Steve is driving, so I “help” him with his tastings…

A 90-minute tour costs £20 per person (Hattiers.com).

As we begin the drive home, the car feels heavier – but we decide to put it down to all the souvenirs we’ve bought, rather than the extra stone we have most likely gained on our trip!

Darts Farm Topsham

Spend a morning exploring this culinary and beverage mecca.

The farm store is a massive one, with a wide selection of pork pies and local drinks like Cove Vodka and Sandford Cider.

6 Darts Farm is located in Topsham and boasts an enormous farm shop with amazing pork pies, cheeses, and more.

And make sure you nab some beautiful chocs made by chocolatier Louise from the Cow & Cacao cafe before you leave (Dartsfarm.co.uk).

Jack In The Green Rockbeare

Expect to find oozy homemade Scotch eggs, cottage pie with celeriac, and local cheesecakes like blueberry cassis and blueberry.

Three courses cost around £35 (Jackinthegreen.uk.com).

Salcombe Brewing Co. Salcombe

This brewery offers a 90 minute tour that includes a tasting flight.

It’s awe-inspiring to stand next to the huge fermenting vats and there’s free-flowing booze in the tap room afterwards – we particularly enjoyed the pilsner and the Island Street Porter (hic!).

Tours cost £20 per person (Salcombebrewery.com).

Taste East Devon Festival takes place this year from 9-24 September.

To find out more about the events, prices and dates for 2023 and to purchase tickets, please visit Tasteeastdevon.co.uk.