Ominous image of ‘polar bear in 2026’ sparks Willow Project conspiracy

A creepy image of a polar bear in 2026 has gone viral this week and sparked a wild conspiracy theory on social media.

The haunting photo of the bear, which is native to the Arctic and surrounding areas, has left everyone feeling really uneasy.

Creepy image of ‘polar bear in 2026’

It was shared online by a mystery internet user some time in September 2023 and has since gone viral on TikTok.

The photo was reposed by an account called @polar_bear_2026_ and shows a lonely polar bear in a dark icy landscape.

It’s sitting on its own on an expanse of white ice and staring at the camera ominously at night time, surrounded by black trees.

According to people on social media, the photo was created using artificial intelligence, by typing in the phrase ‘polar bear in 2026’.

The TikTok clip is captioned “#polarbear26 #2026 #bear #horror” and has really creepy music in the background.

Photo sparks Willow Project conspiracy

All kinds of wild conspiracies are now circling TikTok about the polar bear and what eerie things are coming in 2026.

Most are conspiring the image shows a warning about the Willow Project, which was approved by the Biden administration in March 2023.

It’s an oil drilling project by ConocoPhillips located on the North Slope of Alaska in the National Petroleum Reserve.

TikTok users think the image is a stark warning that the Willow Project will destroy all life and habitats in Alaska.

Others think the eerie image shows “nuclear winter” and warns of a mass nuclear war coming on Earth in 2026.

It comes as a video of ‘skinwalkers caught on camera’ at a school in Ohio has also gone viral on TikTok which will send shivers down your spine.

Morse code makes things even eerier

TikTok users have noticed what appears to be morse code in the account’s bio – which makes things even scarier.

The famous communication method uses code sequences of two different signal durations, called dots and dashes.

A rumor is flooding TikTok that the morse code is translated to “day of torture,” although that’s probably not true.

In reality, it’s just a photo and there’s nothing strange about it at all – but people online love to turn anything into a conspiracy.