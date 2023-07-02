Olivia Rodrigo Vampire, a song by Olivia Rodrigo that includes hints at Adam Faze romance

Olivia Rodrigo’s fans have uncovered a subtle hint at her past romance with film producer Adam Faze in her new single Vampire.

The old Olivia Rodrigo with heartbreaking songs like Driver’s License and Deja Vu is no longer with us as the musician has officially stepped into her new music era. Her new song Vampire is a bold and confident single in which she doesn’t spare her feelings and thoughts about an ex.

Olivia Rodrigo Releases Vampire

Olivia has released Vampire, the single and music video from her new Guts album. The new single seems to address one of her exes, who was much older than her, and a feeling of “torture” she felt for six months during their romance.

“I see the parties and the diamonds sometimes when I close my eyes,” Olivia sings and continues: “Six months of torture that you sold as some forbidden paradise.”

The song includes some “bloody” lines as she sings how her ex “sunk your teeth into me” and left her “bleeding me dry like a goddamn vampire”. Ouch.

Although it isn’t entirely clear about who is being referred to in the song, Olivia dated Adam Faze as well as Zack Bia over the last two-year period. The single could be a combination of the musician’s feelings after both of her relationships came to an end but some fans have spotted a hint about her past romance with Adam.

Fans reveal subtle hint regarding Adam Faze

Some eagle-eyed fans noticed that the song’s release date wasn’t coincidental because it dropped exactly two years after Olivia and Adam first sparked dating rumors.

They were spotted at the Space Jam: A New Legacy premiere back on June 29, 2021, and it’s been exactly two years since the pair made nationwide headlines for their romantic date.

June 29 would have been the two-year anniversary of their first public date if the two were still together and Olivia’s choice of this exact date has sparked wild theories on social media.

“That’s crazy”, one Twitter user reacted referring to the subtle hint, while another user said that it was an “iconic” move from Olivia to release the song two years after she was romantically involved with the producer.

What is Adam Faze all about?

Adam, a writer and film producer aged 26, has a number of projects on his IMDB. These include producing, directing, writing and directing. He wrote and served as the producer of Day By Day. In addition, he produced How Moving.

In 2017, he wrote for Forbes and described himself as “a twenty-year-old storyteller and creative entrepreneur focused on one thing and one thing only: the future of entertainment”.