Olivia Rodrigo SOUR Concert Film Coming Soon to Disney+

Grab your “Driver’s License,” we’re going on a road trip.

Olivia Rodrigo, the breakout star of Disney+’s “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series,” is returning to the streaming platform on March 25 with “OLIVIA RODRIGO: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film),” a high-concept concert film built around her blockbuster 2021 album “SOUR.”

According to the official release, the new movie “takes audiences on a familiar road trip from Salt Lake City, where she began writing her triple-platinum Geffen Records debut album “SOUR,” to Los Angeles. Along the way, Rodrigo recounts the memories of writing and creating her record-breaking debut album and shares her feelings as a young woman navigating a specific time in her life.

Through new live arrangements of her songs, intimate interviews and never-before-seen footage from the making of the album, audiences will follow her along on a cinematic journey exploring the story of “SOUR.”

The new film features 11 songs from “SOUR,” performed with brand new arrangements and set in fun locations like the Mojave Airplane Boneyard, and the Red Rock Canyon State Park. Along the way Rodrigo is joined by Jacob Collier, Blu DeTiger and Towa Bird. “OLIVIA RODRIGO: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film)” is directed Stacey Lee and produced by Interscope Films and Supper Club.

Disney+ is an underrated destination for concert and music-based films, echoing the early days of the Disney Channel, which focused on similar content. Disney+ is home to Billie Eilish’s inventive “Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles,” Beyonce’s jaw-dropping “Black is King,” Taylor Swift’s intimate “Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions,” and of course last year’s “The Beatles: Get Back,” the eight-hour documentary chronicling the songwriting and camaraderie that concluded with what would ultimately be the Beatles’ last live performance together in public.