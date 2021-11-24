Olivia Rodrigo & More Honor Their First Grammy Nominations

Olivia Rodrigo & More Honor Their First Grammy Nominations
By Tom O'Brien
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

The Grammys recognize the importance of this. “extraordinary growth”In the music industry, there has been a record number of nominations. 

The 2022 Grammy Awards nominees were announced live on Tuesday, November 23rd. Harvey Mason Jr.The Recording Academy’s CEO is. “With so much music available, there’s a lot more excellence to recognize and celebrate,”Mason Jr. described the awards ceremony “embracing the spirit of inclusion.” 

General categories like Best Album and Best New Artist were officially expanded from eight to 10 nominees, and the awards had a record number of voters, up 17 percent from last year, for its 22,000 submissions. 

Singer, songwriter, actress Tayla parkThree-time Grammy nominee Jon Batiste, singer-songwriter Carly Pearce, four-time Grammy nominee H.E.R. More industry insiders listed off the nominees, including first-time honorees Selena Gomez, Saweetie, Olivia Rodrigo And Nathy Peluso

Rodrigo was also nominated in every the “Big Four”Categories for Best Music Video and Album of the Year. 

“This is a new time and this is a new academy,”Mason Jr. ended the live broadcast. 

Latest News

Previous articleMy Dermatologist recommended Accutane to me after I struggled with acne.
Next articleKellie Madison To Direct U.S.-Korean Action Thriller For Pressman Film

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact