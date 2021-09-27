Olivia Plath Seems Quite Unsure About What Comes Next For Herself & Ethan

A new preview for Welcome to Plathville has surfaced and it seems Olivia Plath is pretty unsure about what comes next for herself and Ethan. In the previous episode, she made it clear she was leaving Ethan for a bit so he could figure out what he wants.

The latest episode of Welcome to Plathville was pretty heart-wrenching. Ethan and Olivia Plath decided to split up for a while to figure out what comes next for them and what they both really want.

“I want to take some space because I think until he figures out what he wants I’m not really able to have a relationship with him,” Olivia reveals in the episode. Ethan admits to Olivia: “I feel like I have worked so hard to give you a good life, give us a good life, at 22 and it wasn’t good enough.”

“I wasn’t what you wanted then. What you wanted then was this house and that job and those cars and this lifestyle,” she responds. Olivia admits that it’s hard for her when she loves him but also knows she wants more for her own life.

“It’s really hard for me to want so much for my life and realize that I will probably not get to have that if we are together,” she says. “I love you do – I want this relationship or do I want this for my life,” Olivia asks.

Ethan notes to Olivia that he has changed so much for her and compromised so much and she doesn’t see it. Olivia says she still wants him to find what makes him happy. “I think it’s time you ask yourself what makes you happy,” Olivia says.

In regards to their marriage in the new episode, Olivia still doesn’t know what will happen ScreenRant says. The preview makes it look like the fighting is going to continue into this week.

Apparently, she is ready for him to start making his own decisions instead of her having to control him all the time. This totally makes sense. She has had to basically raise Ethan over the last couple of years. She says she wants her marriage to work but at this point, things will have to change if that’s going to happen.

It looks like it’s going to be another pretty sad episode of Welcome to Plathville. Fans should brace themselves for more tears!