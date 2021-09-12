Olivia Munn & John Mulaney Spotted Together, first Time After Pregnancy Reveal!!

Recently, the gorgeous couple – Olivia Munn and John Mulaney were spotted on their first outing, after Olivia’s pregnancy popped out. It’s been a few days since the blessings showered on the couple and they are expecting their first baby soon.

On September 10, the 41-year-old actress and 39-year-old comedian grabbed the eyeballs of the fans with some breath-taking pictures of outings. It seems like Olivia is glowing with her new baby’s arrival soon. The couple announced that they are expecting a child a few days back.

Olivia and John were seen enjoying joyful moments with each other. Olivia was wearing a long beige trench coat complemented with a black mask. She was relaxing in the back seat of the car, while her boyfriend John stood on the opposite side and offered her a white pillow to rest.

The two were last seen in July when they were out on a lunch date. While the couple is still looking lovely, things are a bit different now. Olivia is going to be a mother soon. So, she needed some extra care.

A source revealed that the couple spent most of the time in California. The insider revealed, “Their relationship moved pretty quickly. While they are really happy for the new baby.”

On Late Night With Seth Meyers On September 7, John broke his silence and revealed about his relationship. He highlighted his divorce with Anna Marie Tendler.

John revealed about the rough phase of his life with he stepped into two rehab stints due to drug addiction. John said this was the moment when Olivia walked into his life. He quoted, “She got to date me right out of my recovery, which is what they title a reverse catch.”

Olivia in a recent interview broke her silence on pregnancy. She said, “I am feeling good and just the outpouring of love has been really incredible.” She further added, “There has been a big mom tribe that comes up. I have heard about it, but they really come up. There is a great dad tribe too. Everyone who comes up is loving and supportive and that means a lot to me.”