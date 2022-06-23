Olivia Cooke to Star in Horror Film ‘Breeders’ at Lionsgate

Olivia Cooke, the star of “Ready Player One” and the upcoming “Game of Thrones” prequel series “House of the Dragon,” will star in a horror feature film called “Breeders” from producer Adam McKay at Lionsgate.

The project is based on an original idea from McKay and Brian Steele, and Lionsgate has locked Kelsey Bollig to direct in what will be her feature directorial debut. Bollig is known as the director of the short films “Asking for a Friend” and “The Fourth Wall” and most recently “Kickstart My Heart,” which made its debut at the Dances With Films festival.

Plot details are being kept under wraps. Steele wrote the screenplay.

Adam McKay and Todd Schulman will produce “Breeders.”

“We’re hugely excited about Kelsey. Her films come straight out of a horror sensibility she’s been honing her entire life, and ‘Breeders’ is a perfect example — it’ll be terrifying and Olivia Cooke is perfect for it,” Erin Westerman, Lionsgate’s president of Production, said in a statement. “It’s also a thrill to be working with Adam, who originated this idea and will shepherd Kelsey’s project with expertise and a first-rate sense of story.”

The project was brought into the studio by Scott O’Brien and will be overseen by O’Brien and Brady Fujikawa.

Olivia Cooke currently stars on the Apple TV+ series “Slow Horses” and recently appeared in the 2021 Oscar-winning film, “Sound of Metal.”

Cooke is represented by CAA, the Artists Partnership, Grandview, and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller, Gellman, Meigs & Fox. Bollig is represented by CAA, Grandview, and Yorn, Levine, Barnes, Krintzman, Rubenstein, Kohner, Endlich & Gellman. Steele is represented by Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller, Gellman, Meigs & Fox. McKay is represented by WME and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole. Schulman is represented by WME.

THR first reported the news.