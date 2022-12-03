Oliver Stone on Human Rights: “America Should Look at Itself”

Oliver Stone, the Red Sea Film Festival’s Jury President in Saudi Arabia is serious about his responsibility. Oliver Stone sees the festival in Saudi Arabia as an opportunity for him to discover the film being made in the region he believes is misunderstood. “It’s a chance to really dip into the very fascinating Asian and African cinema. There’s a lot of big changes going on. You know, there’s a whole new world and they’re learning how to use film to tell their stories.”

Stone mentioned these changes in his speech at the ceremony’s opening. “You see the changes that are coming here, the reforms. I think people who judge too harshly should come and visit this place and see for themselves.”

It was a remark that was bound to cause controversy among critics of the Kingdom’s human rights record. Stone, however, is not remorseful. “I meant what I said,” The “Platoon” “JFK” Director made explicit. “Human rights, Jesus Christ! […] America should look to itself with Julian Assange before they start criticizing other people. Because that’s the worst case I’ve heard. […] America has certainly got a long list of crimes. I don’t think they should be pointing any fingers at anybody.” Stone mentions as an example the obscene use of American intervention in Iraq.

He goes on: “Now they’re arguing about women in Iran? What about here? They’re making tremendous reforms for women. They can’t mention that? You know, all they mention is a murder several years ago. There’s a lot of murders that go on in their country. What they’re doing to Assange is, in some ways, worse than cutting up somebody. It’s killing them slowly. Right. Okay. Enough said.”

It “murder several years ago” It refers to Jamal Khashoggi being killed by Saudi government agents, a Saudi-American dissident in 2018.

Stone discusses his return to film and how he finds new cinema inspirational. “Certainly, it gives me cause to say I miss my career. I should come back and make 10 more films. I feel horrible. I want to make some of these different stories, but I have maybe one film left. You know, I’m 76 now, right? So yeah. The new movies have gotten in so many ways more sophisticated, better shot. These young kids, young people, have the benefit of seeing everything we did. So naturally, there’s improvements and changes. The question is: what’s changing in the environment? Is there a content change? And are the younger generation more cynical? You know, these are questions that are valid. So yeah, it certainly renews the fountain of desire. But you can’t make films that easily anymore. The film business is kind of horrible, right? It’s never been in worse shape.”

Could “JFK” be done today? Stone insists “Not even close. You had to have some guts. I mean, a lot of filmmakers will tell you that but it’s true. You did need a lot of guts to make that and Warner Bros. did take a lot of hits on it. We got a lot of establishment criticism. But Terry Semel and Bob Daly, they stuck with it. They said it’s a good movie. What the fuck?”

Stone claims he has a feature in the works, but prefers not to talk about it. “I may not be able to pull it off. In the last few years. I’ve had setbacks. I was able to do two documentaries. Very complicated ones. This last one was on nuclear energy. Have you seen it?”

“Nuclear” He supports the huge promotion of nuclear energy to stop global warming. Stone loves this subject. Stone is currently working on his second volume. “Chasing the Light.” One of the strengths of the extraordinary first volume is Stone’s willingness to admit when he has been wrong in the past, rather than expand only on his successes. “That was the point. Failure was also a learning process. A tremendous amount of failure. And in the movie business, it’s the same thing for me. People hear about the successes but they don’t hear about the failures.”