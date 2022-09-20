Oliver Stark In Season 6 Of 9-1-1 Sees A Journey To Healing For Buck

Oliver Stark In Season 6 Of 9-1-1 Sees A Journey To Healing For Buck

At the time that “9-1-1″Season 6 aired on Fox. TV InsiderPublished an interview with Oliver Stark, the Buck actor. This allowed Stark to discuss his views on and understanding of his character. Meredith Jacobs, the interviewer, asked Stark if Buck was in therapy during Season 6 and how his relationships are doing.

“He’s kind of turning to self-help books. Which doesn’t mean that he’s not still in therapy. It’s not something that we necessarily see onscreen. But he’s definitely on a journey to explore more of who he is,”Stark responded. Stark replied that Buck’s healing process has its ups as well as downs but ultimately benefits the character.

Stark stated that he wasn’t aware of Buck’s complete Season 6 character arc because only six episodes had been completed at the time Stark spoke to him. He did mention that Buck is trying to show that he’s a more cautious and thoughtful firefighter than he was in previous seasons.

