Oleksandr Usyk fight purse after outstanding win against Anthony Joshua

Oleksandr Usyk is set to dwarf his boxing earnings to date with his fight purse following his bout with Anthony Joshua.

Uysk put on a boxing masterclass in his bout with Joshua, and he claimed the WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO titles via points decision.

All three judges awarded a win to Usyk, who had controlled the ring brilliantly throughout the bout.

Usyk earned his mandatory challenger title by unifying the cruiserweight division before he moved up to the heavyweights.

And Usyk's latest win – to extend his record to 19-0 – is the biggest purse he will receive to date.







(Image: Action Images via Reuters)



The basic purse of the bout will see Joshua pocket £10million and 60% of the PPV revenue, while Usyk will take £3million and a 40% share.

And his earnings could go up to as much as £5m, depending on Pay Per View sales.

Usyk’s biggest payday to date came in his most recent heavyweight bout against Dereck Chisora, where he took home a reported $2.5million (£1.8million).

With his second-biggest payday coming in his debut heavyweight bout against Chazz Witherspoon, where he earned $1.5million (£1million).

Should AJ trigger a rematch with Usyk? Let us know in the comments section









However, against Joshua, Usyk is set to double his career earnings, which are estimated at around £3.5million, in one night.

Interestingly, Joshua has the option of a rematch after the Brit inserted the clause into their fight contract.

Following the bout, Eddie Hearn told Sky Sports that AJ, who had left the ring and headed straight for the medical room, was already talking about training for the next fight.

And Usyk would be in line for an even bigger payday should the pair met in the squared circle one more time.













Andy Ruiz Jr found himself in a similar scenario when he shocked the boxing world and beat Joshua in 2019.

Ruiz Jr earned £5.36million for his first fight with Joshua

But after he defeated the then-undefeated Brit, he earned himself a Saudi Arabian rematch that made him around £10million.