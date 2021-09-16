Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Open Up About His Coaching Philosophy Ahead Of West Ham Clash

Manchester United star Ole Gunnar Solskjaer opened up about his coaching philosophy ahead of Sunday’s clash at West Ham. Solskjaer said in the pre-match press conference: “I’m not here to explain every single detail of how I want my team to play.

“We need a central midfielder who is able to play. Today’s football is about he’s a good 6, 8, 10 back in the day you had proper midfielders, Roy Kean, Paul Scholes, Brian Robson. “You see players out there who can attack and defend and that’s what we look for, midfielders who are complete and we try to develop that in our midfield.

“It’s a balance between how many you commit forward and how you defend because one little mistake and there’s a counter-attack towards you. “Overarching philosophy… I don’t sit here and claim and talk… football is a simple game and it’s about making good decisions and being in a team.

“Sometimes we look too much into all intricacies and it’s passion, it’s desire – who wants to win the ball? Which striker is most eager to score crosses?

“You can talk about all sorts, it looks nice on paper. But when you go out on that pitch, it’s who wants to win, that’s one of the big things. You want winners and I think I’m getting there with my team, team players”