Ole Gunnar Solskjaer fears Cristiano Ronaldo will “never get a penalty” for Man Utd

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been left worried that Cristiano Ronaldo is “never going to get a penalty” after Kurt Zouma’s tackle went unpunished against West Ham.

The five-time Ballon d’Or champion has scored three goals in his four fixtures back to Old Trafford. United won the London Stadium match 2-1.

Portugal’s skipper, Jesse Lingard, was able to tap home after Lukasz Fabianski’s rebound. But he didn’t get the chance to make it two from the spot.

Martin Atkinson dismissed appeals after Zouma made contact with Ronaldo inside the box. Jesse Lingard was the winner.







With the Frenchman appearing to push the forward in the back as he went in for the tackle, both supporters, and manager Solskjaer, were left in a state of disbelief.

Solskjaer told BBC Sport when asked about United’s two penalty claims that were waved away: “Two [penalties United should’ve had] first and the last.

“I think they’re stonewall you can’t even argue them. The first one, where Vladimir Coufal puts his leg up Cristiano runs straight to the foul line.

“The last one, Paul (Pogba) had a foul against Kurt Zouma went over him, so why is Cristiano third appeal not a penalty? Hopefully it won’t be Cristiano is never going to get a penalty.”

One fan wrote on Twitter: “Ronaldo was tripped in the box. Zouma did not touch the ball and brought him down. Am I living in an alternate dimension?”

With a second adding: “They gave a foul for Pogba on Zouma and didn’t give that Ronaldo one.”

A third continued: “Fair play to Man Utd they deserved the Ronaldo penalty. Zouma got no ball at all.”

And a fourth saying: "Two Zouma fouls on Cristiano Ronaldo but they weren't given. Two penalties for Manchester United."







Meanwhile, Moyes took time to praise the refereeing after Mark Noble missed a late penalty which would have rescued a point for the home side.

He said of the incident: “I asked him and he said I’m ready, he has a great record, why would we not? We’ve missed a few recently so I thought I’d take the opportunity to bring Mark on.”

Adding: “I think are all enjoying the game more because of how the referees are going about their jobs, I thought the referee did a great job today.”