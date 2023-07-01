Old snaps show a young Alan Arkin at versatile best as tributes flood in

As tributes flood in for Alan Arkin, we look back at some older photos that show the late actor doing what he did best at a young age.

Veteran Hollywood star Alan Arkin has passed away aged 89, his family has confirmed. The decorated actor began plying his trade in the 50s and achieved significant recognition in the early 70s, thanks to his role in the dark comedy Catch 22, and for directing the Broadway adaptation of Central Recordershine Boys. Thanks to a collection of high-quality photos taken throughout his career, the life and work of Arkin can be remembered fondly by his admirers.

Alan Arkin: A multifaceted, complex actor

Amidst the countless tributes being paid to Arkin online, many grieving tribute-payers have commended the Argo actor for the immense versatility he displayed in his performances throughout his career.

While Arkin was able to, and often did, play stern and serious characters, he was celebrated for the wry sense of humor he injected into various characters. Though later on in his career, one of Arkin’s most celebrated performances came in the 2006 comedy-drama, Little Miss Sunshine, in which he played a foul-mouthed grandfather, a role for which he won Best Supporting Actor at the Oscars.

Friend to Arkin and star of Better Call Saul, Michael McKean, paid tribute to his versatility on Twitter, as he explain the influence the late star had on his career.

Alan Arkin’s legacy captured in young photos

Though so much of his work was carried out prior to the inception of modern technology, several images from Arkin’s younger days can still be remembered, thanks to a series of impressive photos.

This rather dated image, for example, shows Arkin on set back in 1968 while in his early 30s, during shooting for Inspector Clouseau – a British comedy title in which Arkin played the lead role:

Another snap, dated to 1970, shows a rather dazed-looking Arkin mid-shot on Catch 22, the 1970 release for which he received a nomination for Best Actor at the National Society of Film Critics Awards.

Arkin also had the pleasure of working with several influential, iconic actors throughout his career, as one fan remembers his time on screen in The In-Laws with Peter Falk of Columbo fame:

Tributes fly in from friends, family and co-stars

Arkin passed on Thursday, June 29, 2023, and in the hours since his family broke the news, tributes have been flooding in on social media.

“R.I.P. Alan Arkin, one of the all-time greats.” Wrote one dejected fan on Twitter. “Unpredictable when he was young (Wait Until Dark, Catch-22, Little Murders, Freebie And The Bean, and dependable as he aged (Edward Scissorhands, Glengarry Glen Ross, Grosse Pointe Blank). A king.”

“He (Arkin) was one of only a handful of actors to receive a Best Actor Oscar nomination for his first movie role, and he just got better from there, he made it look effortless.” Added another fan. “Alan Arkin was one of the very best.”

At the time of writing, the cause of Arkin’s death has not yet been disclosed.