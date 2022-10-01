Old Man Is Fired after Being Diagnosed with Parkinson’s, Gets Better Paying Job 3 Hours Later – Story of the Day

An elderly man is seen walking down the street with his cane. | Shutterstock

Because of his crippling disease, an old man was fired from his job. He was depressed about his future when two people from his past came to his door with an amazing proposition.

“Grandpa! Look at my castle!”Benjamin’s youngest grandson, Liam was called out by Benjamin from the sandbox he built in his front yard years ago when Angie was born. He normally would cheer and congratulate the grandchild for making a sandcastle. Today was different. Benjamin was sad and felt depleted of energy.

“That’s great, kid,”He responded loudly but not emotionlessly. He was contemplating the future and what that might mean for him, his family and himself. He reached out to touch his fingers for the millionth consecutive time over the past year, and they began shaking. They didn’t respond to his commands as they used to. Now, the reality of his disease was even more apparent.

His job as a furniture assembler was a labor of love. He was the top of his staff and even carved some of the most complex wood carving designs. After being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, he decided to stop wood carving and instead focus on assembling.

This proved to be difficult, and his boss, Mr. Signore was eventually made aware. He had no choice but to tell him the truth. “Why don’t you retire, Ben? It’s time. You’re the right age. We’ll miss you, but maybe, it’s time to rest, get treated, and enjoy your golden years,”His boss suggested it.

“I can’t, Mr. Signore. I have some treatments coming up, and that’s going to be so expensive. I need the money,”He shook his head. Mr. Signore sighed, but nodded.

“Ok, but let’s make sure nothing goes amiss, ok? Be careful,”Benjamin nodded enthusiastically, as he said to him.

His hands began to get worse, and he eventually couldn’t assemble anything. He tried to explain his situation to his superiors. Benjamin was fired after he was unable to perform his regular duties. This was a decision that was made several months later.

He was back home three hours after his boss had informed him. Angie, his wife came out to ask him to watch Liam, four years old, as he wanted to play in a sandbox. So he sat down on the porch and looked after Liam, while wondering what he would tell Angie about his job being fired.

Before he could worry about his future and sink into shame, he was able to see a truck pull up in front his Oklahoma house.

Eric and Franklin were suddenly free and he was able to smile widely. Although they were in their 40s now and were furniture experts decades ago, those kids were just a few years older than they are today. Benjamin taught them everything, and soon they were able to outdo him and leave the furniture industry to pursue their dreams. They had a competitor company, and were doing very well.

“Mr. Jones!”Eric shouted, arms open wide.

Franklin waved and smiled as they walked along the path to their porch. Benjamin smiled back, and he stood unsteadily holding his cane. While he was able to stand and walk, he couldn’t always hold his cane. His children would insist on it. “Guys, it’s so nice to see you,”He told them with warmth.

“Mr. Jones, don’t stand. Sit, sit,”Franklin raised his arms as if to catch the elder man. But Benjamin would not lose face like that in front of his former protégées. He raised his hand and invited them to sit.

Eric started to talk after the men had sat down for a while and chatted about nothing.

“Mr. Jones, let’s cut to the chase. We’re here because we heard you were fired, and I think that’s crazy,”He started shaking his head.

“Yeah. How could they after so many years? Where’s the loyalty?”Franklin agreed.

“You heard? It just happened a few hours ago,”The older man sighed. “But boys, did you also hear about my disease? It’s bad. My hands don’t work like they used to. They really didn’t have a choice.”

“We heard but still. It seems illegal,”Franklin replied, “Be concerned on his face.”

“Well, it’s life. We’re all going to the same place at some point,” Benjamin added, nodding sagely.

“That might be true, but not today. You are still the brilliant furniture maker that taught me everything, right?”Eric asked.

“I guess,” Benjamin said, puzzled.

“How about coming with us? Join our team and be a supervisor, and work on the project you can. We know you can do it,”Franklin suggested that Benjamin should do the same. Benjamin’s eyebrows rose.

“Are you sure?”He was in total shock when he asked them.

“100%,”Eric nodded eagerly, adding “Eric”.

Benjamin felt his heart beat faster when he heard the offer. His lips tightened as he held on to his emotions. “Yes,”He breathed deeply, and the younger men smiled.

“Ok, we’ll see you bright and early tomorrow, Mr. Jones,”Eric joined them as they began to leave.

“Won’t you stay for dinner?” Benjamin offered.

“We can’t. We have a business dinner today. But maybe, some other time,” Franklin excused. “Oh, and by the way, as a supervisor, you’re going to earn much more than before. But we’ll discuss that tomorrow.”

The men smiled once more and then left. “Liam, let’s go find Grandma,”He called out and his grandkid leapt out of the sandbox to get up to the porch. Benjamin sang-sang when he entered his house. “Angie, I have something to tell you….”

Benjamin spent ten years working for Eric and Franklin before finally retiring on his terms. He was paid three times the salary as before and had to train other employees and come up with new ideas. He also directed the production. He felt valued, appreciated, grateful.

What can we take away from this story?

Companies that don’t value their loyal employees will lose them quickly. Although his disease kept him from working with his fingers, Benjamin’s company could’ve offered him a job in another position based on his years of experience. Instead, they lost Benjamin to a competitor.

Although his disease kept him from working with his fingers, Benjamin’s company could’ve offered him a job in another position based on his years of experience. Instead, they lost Benjamin to a competitor. As the inevitable process of aging is happening, it is vital to have a safety net.It’s unlikely that everyone will have the opportunity to meet Benjamin when Eric and Franklin arrived. Therefore, it is important to start saving for the future. Save as early as possible for retirement, be smart about money and plan in the event of any diseases. You never know what could happen.

