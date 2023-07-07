Ohio Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Raising a Child who Became pregnant

“A man” Ohio After he admitted to raping the 9-year old girl, who was pregnant at the time and needed to leave the state in order to abort the pregnancy, he received a life sentence with parole. The tragedy of her case became the focal point in a fierce abortion debate across America. Roe V. Wade Last year, the decision to overturn it was made.

She was 10 years old when she took the trip. Indiana You can obtain a legal abortifacient.

Gerson Fentes, 28 years old, appeared on Wednesday at Columbus Franklin County Court where he admitted to two rape charges. As part of his plea deal, Fuentes can seek parole after serving 25 to 30 years, and would have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Common Pleas Court Justice Julie Lynch reported that the child’s parents “begged” the court for her to accept a plea bargain, which she called “a hard pill to swallow for this Court.”

“Anyone who’s ever been in this courtroom for the last 20 years knows how this court feels about these babies, young people, being violated,” Lynch said. However, at the family’s request, the court today will sentence without comment.

A plea bargain spared the child having to testify at trial.

Franklin County prosecutor G. Gary Tyack revealed in July of 2022 that Fuentes was indicted by a grand jury on two counts. Rape For assaults between January and the end of May last year.

Fuentes, according to authorities, was living with the mother. Fuentes initially denied raping the child, but later confessed to it, according to investigators.

Immediately after Roe v. Wade was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court on June 24, 2020, many states rushed in to enact stringent regulations that would prohibit abortion. Ohio law bans abortions after fetal heartbeats are detected. This is usually around 6 weeks.

When her mother brought her to Indiana, the girl was 6 weeks 3 days and 3 nights pregnant.

The case ignited national attention after Dr. Caitlin Bernard of Indianapolis said a 10-year-old child had to travel to Indiana to terminate a pregnancy because of Ohio’s restrictions.

Since the High Court reversed its decision on abortion, some 24 states have either prohibited or heavily restricted abortions. Several of these new laws are being litigated.

Indiana’s medical regulator voted Bernard a reprimand, after she was found to have violated the patient privacy law by revealing details of her case to reporters. Doctor Bernard did not provide any identifying information about the patient, except for her age.

When the doctor spoke, The Indianapolis StarSome conservatives even questioned the existence of the child. Ohio Attorney General David Yost said at the time he hadn’t heard “a whisper” from law enforcement in Ohio about any such case.

“Another lie. Anyone surprised?” tweeted Ohio Republican U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan in reaction.

After Fuentes was arrested, Yost issued a statement saying his “heart aches for the pain suffered by this young child.”

Zachary Olah is the attorney for Fuentes. He said that his client was cooperative with police.

“He was anxious to get this resolved, and we’re happy we were able to get it done today for everybody involved,” said Olah, The Columbus Dispatch reported.