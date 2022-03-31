Officials in Utah say that a mother of four hiking with her husband in Utah falls 100 feet to her death.

A 26-year-old Utah woman and mother of four accidentally plunged to her death, falling nearly 100 feet while on a hike with her husband in Sevier County, officials said, according to published news reports.

Candice Thompson, Richfield, Utah was the woman identified.

Thompson was hiking in the woods with her husband on Sunday afternoon when she was tragically killed. “Bull’s Head”Sevier County, according to a statement by the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said Thompson’s husband called 911 “while running to try to get her,” The Salt Lake Tribune reported.

Richfield City police officers and an off-duty sheriff’s deputy performed life-saving measures until EMTs and members of the search-and-rescue team arrived, the news outlet reported.

The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office said rescuers, “were not able to get Candice’s vitals stable enough,” to transport her into a medical helicopter that arrived at the site where the young mother fell.

She was taken to Sevier Valley Hospital by ambulance, where she died shortly after from severe injuries she sustained from the fall, according to the sheriff’s statement.

Police are still investigating, but have confirmed that there was no foul play and that Thompson’s death was tragic. “accident.”

“The last couple of days have been heartbreaking for our department family,”Trent Lloyd, Richfield City Police chief, said in a Facebookpost, in part. “Candice has been a part of our family for most of her life. Her father and I worked many years together and Candice was always a part of that.”

He continued: “To say that there is a hole in our hearts today is just simply understated because there are just no words.”

Lloyd expressed gratitude for the efforts of the community to save the young lady.

“Thank you to all of those that responded alongside our office to try and save Candice. There are far too many to mention by name but you know who you are and your service is appreciated.”

Thompson, who married Colton in 2013, was described by her family as a person who was devoted and devoted to her husband and four children: Beckhamjon Thompson, Jackson Paul Thompsons, Clara Octavia Thompsons, and Halliejo Thompson. According to her obituary.

Her mother was her nail technician. According to her obituary, she was also a member of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“She was always drawn to helping those less fortunate and in need. She was always taking neighbor kids under her wing and befriending them, sharing her talents freely, donating clothing, and was always the first to lend a helping hand,”Her obituary was published. “Candice will be missed by so many.”

The funeral for her will take place Saturday at 1:00 PM in Richfield 11th LDS Ward Chapel. Services will also be held. live-streamedAccording to her obituary, she was a widower.