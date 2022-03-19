Officials in Mississippi County say that 6 people have died and many others were hurt in the 135-vehicle accident.

According to news reports, six people died in a multi-vehicle collision that involved a 135-car swarm in Missouri on Thursday morning, officials from fire departments said.

“Dozens of fire, EMS, and law enforcement agencies responded to this mass casualty motor vehicle collision from Missouri, Illinois, and Kentucky that involved over 135 vehicles,”Scott City Fire Department declared in a StatementFacebook

According to the department, firefighters were trying to put out the flames for as long as six hours.

The department stated that towing crews from Kentucky, Illinois, and Missouri were also on the scene, helping with vehicle recovery.

Terry Parker, Mississippi Coroner said that a mobile mortuary was established and that they were continuing to operate. “in the process of identifying the deceased and notifying the families of those who were killed,” People reported.

“Only in one of, one of the worse war movies, or in Chicago or St. Louis fire, something we’d maybe see on the news in a large city, but nothing of this nature in our area,” Parker said of the scene, KFVS News reported.

“When we got the call about 8 a.m., and as we approached the interstate, it was a very thick fog,” Charleston Department of Public Safety Director Robert Hearnes told KFVS news. “You couldn’t see, visibility was less than 50 feet. And so the traffic had already backed up, but we had multiple, multiple accidents on both sides of the interstate.”

Zach Bolden, director of the Mississippi County EMS, said the weather conditions were foggy when they responded.

According to Bolden, they believe someone hit the brakes and a chain reaction followed.

Many people were taken to area hospitals while some were being treated at the scene. One to two emergency personnel were also taken to the hospital.

The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) closed Interstate 57 for at least 20 hours.

“Please keep the remaining personnel and towing operators on the scene in your thoughts and prayers for their safety during this extensive cleanup operation. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all the victims and their families involved in this tragedy,”Scott City Fire Department issued a statement.