Official Google alert issued to billions of Gmail users – check inbox for sign you’re a target for ‘criminal attack’

Google provides a warning system that will help to protect your computer from cyber-attacks.

It means that you could be the victim of criminal plots to steal your account logins, private information, or funds.

Be on the lookout for warning signs at email's top

Google’s memo shows how to look for small text in emails.

The message reads, “This message might not have been sent …”.”

Google stated, “If a sender appears like [email protected] we will show you this warning. But, it is impossible to verify that the email actually comes from that Gmail address.”

There are a number of reasons this can occur.

This could mean that the sender sent you an email via a website to let you know about a new article or share it.

It is possible that they sent an automatic forwarded email.

Google provides an example: An email forwarding request from your school to your Gmail account.

It could also be serious if a criminal sender emails you via a false Gmail account.

Google states that this is common in “phishing”, which is when cybercriminals pretend to be somebody else.

They will use the fake identity to trick you into handing over personal information – and potentially even money.

Google states that you can click on the Report Phishing Email button if you believe an email may be fraudulent.

Google also stated that you should not click on any hyperlinks or provide personal information.

You should be extremely cautious about interpreting suspicious messages.

You might get an email asking for money or information, and stating that it is urgent.

It is best to try and contact the sender via another method to confirm the request.

This could mean that you need to check your bank’s app or website for an official number.

Calling a friend, colleague or coworker if they believe the email came from them.

You should not use the email’s contact information, because they could be fraudulent.

