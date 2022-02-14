Odell Beckham Jr. ‘on Standby’ for Birth of Son

Odell Beckham Jr. is expected to welcome his first child at any moment.

Beckham, 29, and model Lauren Wood, 28, announced her pregnancy in November 2021.

Beckham will play for the Los Angeles Rams against the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl LVI.

Odell Beckham Jr., 29, said he’s “on standby” for the birth of his first child amid Super Bowl weekend.

Beckham, a wide receiver for the Los Angeles Rams, is expected to join his team as they go head-to-head against the Cincinnati Bengals at Super Bowl LVI in Inglewood, California on Sunday. However, he’s also expected to welcome a son at any moment with model girlfriend, 28-year-old Lauren Wood.

When asked on Saturday about the child potentially being born during the Super Bowl, Beckham said he didn’t want that energy.

“I don’t need you to put that energy in the air about the Saturday night or the Sunday thing,” he said, according to The New York Post. “I think God has a different plan. I don’t need it during the Super Bowl. I want to see my child being born, so I’m on watch.”

He shared a similar sentiment on Friday when speaking with reporters.

He told Lindsay Jones, a reporter for The Athletic, that if Wood goes into labor over the weekend, Beckham would “have to make a call back to him and ask him to wait 36 hours.”

According to NBC Sports’ Pro Football Talk, Beckham has additional incentives to attend the highly-anticipated Super Bowl. He will reportedly receive an additional $500,000 if the Rams lose and $1 million if they win — but Beckham must be on the active game-day roster to receive the money.

Beckham and Wood first announced the pregnancy in November 2021 with an Instagram post on her account. Beckham shared another photo of Wood’s baby bump to celebrate Christmas one month later.

“My gift won’t be wrapped under a tree this year but I can’t wait to meet You. Merry merry Christmas,” he wrote on Instagram. “From Me n minezz!! Alll LUV.”

People reported that the couple was first romantically linked in November 2019. They made their red carpet debut a few months later in February 2020 at Vanity Fair’s Oscar Party.