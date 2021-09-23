Octopus, The Masked Singer 2021

A NEW season of The Masked Singer is underway and we’re already seeing shocking eliminations.

The second season of The Masked Singer premiered September 22, 2021 and saw two people go home.

2 The Octopus’ height was one of the clues Credit: Fox

Who is the Octopus?

The Octopus was wearing a cape, sunglasses and a purple suit.

The Octopus was unmasked following the premiere of season 6.

Dwight Howard, a NBA star who plays for Los Angeles Lakers, was the face behind the mask.

Following his elimination, Howard told Variety that he “enjoyed every moment.”

“Oh man, it was hot and sweaty,” he told the media outlet. “I couldn’t really move my head a lot like I wanted to. And even though I couldn’t dance like I really wanted to, I still tried to do enough, and it was great.”

Judge Ken Jeong, who is one of the NBA’s biggest fans, was quick to guess Howard and singled him out right away.

“Based on your story, I just think [it’s you],” Jeong stated.

During his time on the show, Howard was seen performing the Little Richard song, “Tutti Frutti.”

Who is left on season 6 of The Masked singer?

Night one saw two eliminations including:

The remaining contestants include:

This season also introduces the “Take It Off Buzzer” which can be hit if a judge is certain they know who is behind the mask.

The judge gets two points if the celebrity is correct. If the celebrity is wrong, two points are deducted from the judge.

The buzzer cannot be used twice in Group A and one time in Group B.

What were the clues for the Octopus?

A clip showing a cookie being dipped into milk was the starter clue in the Octopus sneak peek intro video.

This clue was not the only thing that was revealed about the Octopus.

Some performances got a sneak preview ahead of the sixth season’s debut, which saw the character examining the mask and practicing their moves, while showing off their body type.

The judges also had to know his height.

Before Howard was eliminated, the judges had guessed that he was Rickey smiley, Snoop dogg, and Chris Tucker.

Where can I find The Masked Singer?

The Masked Singer airs every Wednesday at 8pm EST on Fox.

The show can also be streamed on Hulu, Sling TV, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, AT&T TV Now and on the Fox app.